Donna Mae Turay went to her heavenly home on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the age of 82. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. The daughter of William Paneitz and Monica (Malak) Paneitz was born June 20, 1940, in Wisconsin. Donna graduated from Bayview High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. One day while waiting for a bus, Donna was picked up by her brother and his co-worker, Paul Anthony Turay. Donna and Paul fell in love and were united in marriage on May 7, 1966, in Waukegan, Illinois. They celebrated 56 years of marriage. Donna worked several jobs throughout her life including Woolworth's Department Store, and after moving to Sand Springs in 1982, Git-N-Go Convenience Store. She also spent many years selling goods at the local flea market. Donna was proud of the care she gave to her kids and family. She was easy going, but sharp, and there wasn't anything that could be pulled on her. In her spare time, she enjoyed working crossword puzzles and word searches. Donna is preceded in death by her parents; and brothers: Dennis Paneitz, Billy Paneitz and wife, Gerry, and Arthur Paneitz, a gold star hero during World War II. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Paul of the home; children: Michele Kardokus of Frisco, TX, Monica Boyd of Lewisville, TX, Anthony Paul "Tony" Turay of Midwest City, Marnie Lanham and husband, Larry of Sand Springs, and Sean Turay of Warner; grandchildren: Cherokee Kardokus and husband, Austin Newell, Courtney Turay, Rebeckah Haynes and husband, Cody, Wyatt Turay and wife, Alyssa, Nicholas Turay, Dakota Turay and wife, Tuesday, Braxton Turay, Emylie Turay, Matt Lanham and partner, Cheyenne Scott, Skyler Lanham, Autumn Turay, and Liberty Turay; and great-grandchildren: Brooklyn, Olivia, Isabelle, William, Kaden, Cailey, and one on the way next month, Love Marie. Leave your memories of Donna and view her tribute online at www.mogro.co