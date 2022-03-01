Donald Ray Whisenhunt (Don as everyone knew him) was born on August 15, 1956, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was the youngest son of James and Rachel Whisenhunt of Sapulpa, Oklahoma. Don passed away Saturday Feb 19th, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi St Francis in Wichita, Kansas at the age of 65. Don graduated from Sapulpa High School in 1975. He then went on to get a welding degree from Tiger Welding Institute. Don started his welding career at Webco Tank and Vessel in Sapulpa, Oklahoma. He worked there while raising his family. He then worked at Unit Rig in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Don decided to go back to school to be a machinist, where he ended up working at Norris in Tulsa, Oklahoma for several years, before moving to his currently position at Astra in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Don loved photography often using many of his family members as models throughout the years. He loved to travel and was a foodie, Don was known to drive several hours to just to try a new restaurant. No matter where he traveled, Don was never without his camera. He entered quite a few photography contests over the years and won several awards for his beautiful photography. Not only did Don love to photograph people, but he also had such a love for nature, and it truly showed through his works. Don was also active in scouts with his sons being a scout master for 5 years. He loved taking the troop on scouting jubalees and campouts. Don was a quiet man, but those who knew him know how big his heart was, especially when it came to his family. Don was preceded in death by this his parents James and Rachel Whisenhunt, older sister Patsy Hoover, older brother Jimmy Whisenhunt, brother-in-law Charles Watt, and nephew James Watt. Left to mourn this great loss are his oldest son Justin Keith with wife Kristy Whisenhunt of Greenwood, Arkansas, grandkids Alexa and Jaxson Whisenhunt; youngest son Thomas Jackson with wife Michelle Whisenhunt of Bristow, Oklahoma; sister Mary Watt of Sapulpa, Oklahoma; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loved ones. We are grateful you have come today to honor and remember this great man! Services will be held at Bluebell Freewill Baptist Church, Sapulpa on Saturday February 5, 2022 at 10:30 AM. Services are under the direction of Bluebell Freewill Baptist Church https://www.smithfuneralhomesapulpa.com/