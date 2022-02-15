Donald Lee Bradfield went home to heaven on January 28, 2022. Donald was born on November 4th, 1928 to William Harry and Edith Headley Bradfield. He had both a brother, Kenneth Wayne Bradfield and a sister, Daisy Verlee Bradfield Williams. Donald's parents and siblings preceded him in death. Donald grew up in Sand Springs and attended Fisher School before graduating from the Sand Springs High School (now Charles Page.) in 1946. He graduated from Oklahoma State University (then Oklahoma A&M) in 1950 and taught for a year in New Mexico. He returned to a teaching job at the original Limestone School in Prattville, Two weeks later he reported for an army physical and was immediately drafted to Korea, where he served as a Coordinator of Correspondence Courses and taught soldiers to read. He returned to the USA after his time of service and married Marilyn Weaver, a lovely girl he knew from Limestone Church. Together they had three children, Terry, Sherry, and Cindy. Don was a teacher and counselor in Tulsa Public Schools for many years. In 1971, Donald married Virginia Rose Spatafora (Floyd). Virginia had two daughters, Ginny and Cynthia Floyd. Together he and Virginia worked to forge a blended family and were married for 43 years. Their collective children produced 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren Donald and Virginia were the centers of many happy family gatherings and special memories until Virginia suffered a stroke and all his attention went to the care of his wife, a task he did lovingly for 4 years before her death. The family was everything to him and he led by example and gave us a legacy of knowing how to love no matter what the circumstances. Donald made a profession of faith at age nine and was baptized on the same day as his father in 1937 at Limestone Baptist Church. During his adult life, he was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church, Tulsa. He was an outstanding example of a Christian family man all his well-lived life. Donald worked for Tulsa Public Schools as the Coordinator of Special Education until his retirement. Don is survived by Dr. Terry Bradfield and wife, Debra; Sherry Morris and husband, Stephen; and Cindy Perryman and husband, Michael; Ginny Hobson (Ginny's husband, Dan, preceded Don in death); Cynthia Wright and husband, Tony. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren include David and Jennifer Hobson Lamb, children, Chandler, Nathan, Noah, and Siena; Daniel and Natalie Hobson and children, Ellie and Luke; Sheila and Shawna Perryman and son, Micheal; Pete and Kathryn Ridilla and daughter, Lily; Christopher and Lindsey Wright, Adam Morris, Brian Bradfield and children, Ian, Levi, Lucas, and Grace; Brett and Stephanie Stewart and daughter, Madison; Ahren and Laura Bradfield Wardwell and son Owen; Patrick and Kelly Epley; Jordan and Amanda Hobson and daughters, Emory and Adeline; Russell Wright and daughter, Alexis, and Stacey and Danielle Perryman and daughter, Soledad. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Sand Springs Community Services or Sand Springs Care Closet. https://www.dilloncares.com/