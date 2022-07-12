Donald Eugene Jines was born on August 4, 1937 to Robert and Opal Jines in St. Louis, Missouri. He passed from this life on July 4, 2022 at his home in Collinsville, Oklahoma. Donald was married to Nancy Jines. She preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Opal and sisters, Edna and Sherry. He is survived by his sons, Paul Jines and wife, Angie Marshall and Tom Jines and wife, Donna Jines; daughter, Donna Guess and husband, Ken Guess; grandchildren, Alissa, Brooklyn, Dillon and Daniel. Donald was a Navy veteran and worked as a steel worker at Sheffield Steel in Sand Springs, OK for 40 years. He attended Church on The Move and Cross Walk Ministry. He loved talking to people, even strangers, about Jesus and heaven. Donald also loved Nascar races and liked to joke and tease with everyone. He was a cut-up and loved to laugh. A memorial service for Donald has been scheduled for Friday, July 15, 2022 at 10:00am at Legacy Chapel-Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs, OK. Services have been entrusted to the care of Dillon Funeral Service in Sand Springs, OK.