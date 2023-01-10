Dixie Lee Perry

Dixie Perry Dixie Lee (Jones) Perry went to her heavenly home on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at St. John Hospital at the age of 91. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. Memorial service was 5 p.m., Thursday, January 5, at First Presbyterian Church. A reception followed from 6:30-8 p.m. at Crescent Cafe. Dixie was born June 14, 1931, in Sand Springs to Sam Joyle Jones and Wilma Farrell (Stitsworth) Jones. Dixie graduated from Sand Springs High School where she participated in several clubs and was elected band queen. Dixie married Richard Emery Bachus. Richard served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was killed in action in North Korea. She later found love again with Johnny Maurice Perry. They were united in marriage on June 17, 1955, in Sand Springs. Johnny worked for Shell Oil Company. The family made their home in Denver, California and Houston before settling in Sand Springs after Johnny's retirement. While living in Houston, Dixie ran a trophy shop for several years. While raising their sons Dixie was involved in their activities. Among other roles, she served as team mother, cub scout den mother, and booster member. She was there at the inception of the Sand Springs Youth Football Association (SSYFA) and served as treasurer until her 90's. Dixie was fierce. She was a force of nature, and a fierce defender of those she loved. She was the heart of the Perry clan, and often ruled with an iron fist. She is preceded in death by her husbands: Richard in 1953, and Johnny in 2012; her parents, Sam and Wilma Jones; a brother, Joyle Jones and a sister, Sharon Watkins. Survivors include her sons: John Gregory Perry and wife, Cynthia of Atlanta, GA, Matthew Wade Perry and wife, Tamara of Tulsa, Mitchell Richard Perry and wife, Elizabeth of Little Rock, AR, and Steven Marshall Perry and wife, Ingrid of San Rafael, CA; grandchildren: Gene Perry and wife, Kara Joy Perry-McKee, Jacob Perry, Samuel Perry and wife, Emily, Nathan Perry, Joshua Perry, Matthew Austin Perry and wife, Hannah, John Evan Perry and wife, Maddy, Madison Perry, Anna Perry, Isabel Perry, Maia Perry, and Grant Perry; and great-grandchildren: Tsula, Simon, Miriam, Lila, Lucas, Mia, Axle, and Griffin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the SSYFA, 3 Hwy 97 #156, Sand Springs, OK 74063. Leave your memories of Dixie and view her tribute online at www.mogro.co