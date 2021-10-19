Dennis Wayne Stevens passed from this life at home on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the age of 67. Cremation was entrusted to the care of Matthews Funeral Home in Edmond, OK. An informal celebration of life will be held on Thursday, October 21, at the Bright Morning Farm, 5802 S. 145th W. Ave., Sand Springs, OK, from 3:00-6:00pm. Dennis will be remembered as never having met a stranger and living life as an adventure with a positive attitude and a ready smile. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved anything sports related. He will be sorely missed! Dennis graduated from CPHS in 1972 where he served as Senior Class President and was on the 1971 State Champion Wrestling Team. Dennis was born on May 9, 1954, in Tulsa, OK, to Donald and Virginia Stevens and was the third of three sons. Dennis married Jill Marie Binkley on May 15, 1976, and raised two children, Kassandra Denise and Robert Philip in Broken Arrow, OK. Dennis is survived by his wife, Jill; their daughter and her husband, Kassie and Adam Danker; their son and his wife, Philip and Ailsa Stevens; and seven grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Mark Lee Stevens of Chelsea, OK and Gary Vern Stevens of Broken Arrow, OK.