David Ray Ward David Ray Ward was born on February 29, 1944 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Raymond and Anita Jean (Seamans) Ward. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs, Oklahoma. This Leap Year baby moved to Sand Springs when he was 5. Attended Charles Page High School, later a member of the Alumni Association. He married Kathy Jelks and they settled in Sand Springs and raised a family. He worked at the family's restaurants, owned his own small business, and sold oil field equipment. A long-time member of the Masonic Organizations. He was Past Master of Sand Springs lodge 475. David was also a Scottish Rite member and received his Red Cap in 2007. He received his White cap, becoming a 33rd degree mason, in 2017. David was passionate about the philanthropic nature of the Mason Order. He was the Sand Springs Hometown hero in 2016. Served on the Board of the Sand Springs Museum and was an ardent Sand Springs' historian and collector. An avid traveler, David and his family visited locations all over America and Europe. He is preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Anita Ward. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Kathy Ward; son David J Ward and wife Lena of Tulsa, daughter Barbara Ward and wife Kim Dear of Austin Texas and a sister, Lisa Ward of Sand Springs. Also, family and friends from all over, too enormous to list. He was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Scottish Rite (https://scottishrite.org/blog/valley/tulsa/) or Sand Springs Community Services (https://sscsok.org/) The family asked that no food or flowers be sent at this time. Online memorials may be left for the family at www.mogro.co