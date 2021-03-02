David Earl Treadwell David Earl Treadwell was born October 10, 1949 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Earl and Pauline (Eaton) Treadwell. He departed this life February 4, 2021 at the age of 71. A graduate of Charles Page High School in Sand Springs, Oklahoma in 1967; David participated in several sports focusing on football. He earned a football scholarship at Harding University, where he received a bachelor's degree in Physical Education and a minor in Psychology. David taught Economics, Finance and Social Studies at several schools during his tenure including Mounds, Beaver and Geary, Oklahoma. He also served as coach and assistant coach in three sports, football, basketball, and baseball. In 2020, David retired from Geary High School where he was a teacher and coach. During his professional career, David also worked as a Director for several charitable organizations in Planned Giving such as Salvation Army, Brian Memorial Hospital, Arthritis Foundation, Prison Fellowship Ministries and Children International. In 2001, David Treadwell and Gloria DeMier were united in marriage, enjoying over twenty years together. David enjoyed playing golf and watching all types of sports. As well, he had a passion for politics. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Treadwell; one son, Daniel Treadwell and wife Jennifer; one daughter, Sarah Scott; one sister, Brenda Barre and husband Kenneth Byrd; four grandchildren, Bradley Scott, Coy Lemons, Kyle & Kory Treadwell; one nephew, Jason Barre; one great nephew, Jadon Barre. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Dan Treadwell and numerous aunts and uncles. Due to the pandemic, services were held privately. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hutchinsmaplesfuneralhome.com