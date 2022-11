This Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 11:00 AM, the Williams family will be celebrating the life of Reverend David C. Williams, former pastor of the Sand Springs First Church of God. Reverend Williams pastored the Sand Springs church from 1974 - 1995. He passed away November 23, 2020, and because of the pandemic, the family has been unable to honor him in person. The service will be at the Sand Springs First Church of God, 4th & Grant. All are welcome to attend. www.mogro.co