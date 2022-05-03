David Allen Field went to his heavenly home on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Hillcrest Hospital at the age of 70. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. Funeral service was 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 27, at Angus Church with Rev. Rick Cope and Rev. Jordan Stowe officiating. David was laid to rest at Woodland Memorial Park. The son of Nelson Allen Field and Wanda Louise (Mayes) Field Hollis was born October 10, 1951, in Muskogee. David graduated from Charles Page High School in 1969, where he excelled in football and track. David worked his entire career with the Sand Springs Railway as a switchman. After 38 years of service, he retired in 2007. On December 31, 1989, David married Debra Lee (Cole) Briscoe in Debra's home. David was a joyous, happy, go lucky man. He would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He loved attending his grandkids sporting events, hunting, fishing, sharing stories, woodworking, watchmaking and spending time with his brother, Robert. David was a member of Angus Church, a 32nd degree mason, and a past president of the Tulsa Watch Club. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. David is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings: Paul Field, Roy Field, and Kathleen Gonzales. Survivors include his loving wife, Debra of the home; children: DiGi Graham of Tulsa, Haileigh Couri and husband, Daniel of Sacramento, CA, Patrick Briscoe and Gina of Tulsa, and Joshua Briscoe and wife, Amanda of Sand Springs; siblings: Carolyn Williams and partner, Joe of Tulsa, Robert Field and wife, Sue of Kellyville, Eva Isam and husband, Benny of Tulsa, and Sherry Hemphill and husband, Lloyd of Broken Arrow; grandchildren: Declan Graham, Trevor Robinson, Layne Couri, Chloe Couri, Mia Couri, Nova Couri, Dawsen Briscoe and Sawyer Briscoe; great-granddaughter, Evangeline Robinson; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 2227 E. Skelly Drive, Tulsa, OK 74105, or www.heart.org . Leave your memories of David and view his tribute online at www.mogro.co