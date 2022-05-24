Chris Parks

Wilsie Christina "Chris" (Petersen) Parks went to her heavenly home to join her husband, Don, on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the age of 87. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Friday, May 27, at Olivet Baptist Church with her grandson, Rev. Ryan Amey, officiating. Chris will be laid to rest at Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery in Sand Springs. Visitation will be Wednesday 12 p..m.-8 p.m. and Thursday 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Family will greet friends both Wednesday and Thursday 5-8 p.m. Chris was the sixth child born to Peter Christian Petersen and Edna Ethel (Alsbury) Petersen. She was born July 17, 1934, in Yakima, Washington. Chris was lovingly named after her mother's best friend, Wilsie. Chris never knew her biological father, who was from Denmark, as he died when she was only seven days old. Her mother remarried when Chris was only four years old and she came to know William "Bill" Gentry as her father. Bill had three children when they married and soon after, another child was born. They had one big happy "yours, mine and ours family". While attending high school in Prosser, Washington, their senior year, Chris would meet the love of her life, Donald Leroy Parks. The high school sweethearts were married on May 2, 1954, in Prosser. They moved to Sand Springs in 1955 when their daughter, Robin was just a baby to be closer and help with Don's grandpa. In 1962, Chris and Don were blessed with the birth of their son, Scott. Chris was a homemaker until both children started attending school. Don's family was the original owner of The Spot Shop Cleaners where she helped occasionally. She worked at Bean Plumbing and Electric until her and Don opened Don's Cleaners in 1971. After retiring, they loved spending time helping their daughter and son-in-law at Sweetie Pie's Bakery. They were hard workers their whole life and loved meeting people along the way. Chris was involved with her children and grandchildren's school activities. She has been a member of the Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce, Women's Chamber of Commerce, and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was always by Don's side at Shrine activities. Chris was always where the action was. Chris loved her family dearly and showed her love through her cooking. She loved feeding people. Her happy place was being with family, friends, and especially with grandchildren. Her and Don loved the horse races. After their retirement, Don and Chris spent hours a day, sitting at the picture window, watching the birds, and just talking. Chris was full of life and absolute pure love. She was spunky, sassy, outgoing, flamboyant and full of bling. She was an extremest. She thought if a little was good, a lot would be better! She was also the most genuine and generous person you will ever meet. She never met a stranger, asking questions and listening intently. Chris could recognize when people had a need and she acted upon it. She did not want to be recognized for her gifts for others, and often gave anonymously. Her family never left Chris without hearing, "Punkin-tale-in-the-worldy". It was Chris' way of telling you she loved you, goodbye, and see you soon. It was her own made up word, but her family understood what it meant and always said it back Chris is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Don; her great-granddaughters, Morgan and Victoria; her parents; brothers: Lyle and Martin Petersen; sisters: Margaret Hazzard, Betty Miland, Phyllis Boob, and Helen Snyder; stepbrothers, Glenn and Ray Gentry; and stepsister, Gladys Gentry. Survivors include her children: Robin Parks Porter and husband, Mike, and Scott Parks and wife, Tammy all of Sand Springs; grandchildren: Angela Amey and husband, Ryan, and Michael Porter and wife, Kendl all of Collinsville; great-grandchildren: Rylee, Kailyn, Jayden, Madilyn, Brynlee, Jaxson, Porter, Jase, and Beau; a sister-in-law, Barbara Langbakk of Tulsa; numerous nieces and nephews; and Kathy Haberman, who was like a second daughter to her. The family would like to extend deep appreciation to Amanda Dobelbower, Tonya Nash, and Complete Hospice for the excellent care given to Chris. Leave your memories of Chris and view her tribute online at www.mogro.co. Punkin-tale-in-the-Worldy, Chris, we love you and will all dearly miss you. www.mogro.co