Charlotte Pippin

Charlotte Keaton Pippin Charlotte Keaton Pippin passed from this life peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones on April 5, 2021 at 83 years of age. She was born to Thomas Carl Marshall and Martha Grace Marshall on July 17, 1937 In Henryetta, OK. Charlotte worked for many years with her husband at his gas stations in Tulsa, OK, and she retired from Tulsa Regional/OSU Medical Center. She enjoyed camping with her family and friends and traveling in their RV. Charlotte is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Marshall and Grace Troise; Siblings, Thomas Marshall, Jr. and Jane Derrick and Granddaughter, Alexa Rae Lambillotte. She is survived by her husband, Les Pippin of Sand Springs, OK; Daughter, Pamela Lambillotte and husband Russell of Sand Springs; Son, Les Pippin II and wife Vicki of Sand Springs, OK; Sister, Vicki Oflynn and husband Duane of Lacomb, LA; Grandchildren, Russell Lambillotte, Jr., Chrissy Maestri, Mandy Kubinski, Brandon Lambillotte, Daniel Lambillotte and Lee Pippin; Great-Grandchildren, Brittnee, Justin, Kara, Maria, Ashley, Kye, Dominic, Rachel, Julia, Cooper, Brody, Molly, Hannah, Brandon, Jaxon Lee and Great-Great Granddaughter, Addisyn.