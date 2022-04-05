Charles Joseph Cole entered Heaven's gates on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Integris Baptist Medical Center, Oklahoma City, at the age of 54. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs. Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 6, at Amazing Grace Holiness Church with Rev. Wayne Holcomb, Rev. Ronnie Baker, and Rev. Weston Baker officiating. Charles will be laid to rest at Woodland Memorial Park. The son of Charles Wayne "Joe" Cole and Lucille (Ferrell) Cole was born in Sapulpa. Charles grew up in Sand Springs, graduating from Charles Page High School in 1986. A hardworker all his life, he started his career in printing with the Sand Springs Leader and then went to work with the Tulsa World. He would then move into production and became the Production Director at Pennwell Publishing in Tulsa. On March 27, 1989, Charles married his best friend and the love of his life, Paula LeeAnn Miller in Sand Springs. They were blessed with three daughters: Leah, Rachel, and Lori. During the summers, Charles and Paula worked side by side in their lawn care business. Charles loved to ride his motorcyle, and enjoyed long motorcycle trips with their dear friends, John and Michelle Walke. Charles longed to make another trip to the Smoky mountains. Charles brought light and laughter to those around him. He may have seemed hard on the outside, but he was soft on the inside. He loved to have fun, be ornery, and was always pulling pranks. Charles could talk to anybody, reminiscing and telling stories. He and his beloved dog, Moose, were inseparable and enjoyed long walks together. Charles also enjoyed tinkering with anything mechanical, gardening, and most of all, fishing. Charles is preceded in death by his father, Joe. Survivors include his loving wife, Paula of the home; daughters: Leah Baker and husband, Weston of Claremore, Rachel Crawford and husband, Brent of Broken Arrow, and Lori Cole of Sand Springs; mother, Lucille Cole of Sand Springs; brother, Paul Cole and wife, Christine of Sand Springs; sister, JoAnn Krumsiek and husband, Earl of Sand Springs; grandchildren: Jase Baker, Katelyn Baker, and Brooklyn Crawford; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. Memorial contributions may be made to American Liver Foundation, PO Box 299, West Orange, NJ 07052, or www.liverfoundation.org . Leave your memories of Charles and view his tribute online at www.mogro.co