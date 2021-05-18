Cassandra Phillips

Cassandra Jean "Candi" Phillips Cassandra Jean "Candi" Phillips departed this life on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the age of 42. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, May 20, at the Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ken Krepps officiating. Candi will be laid to rest at Sinnett Cemetery. Candi was born on October 11, 1978 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She graduated from Berryhill High School and got her Associates Degree from Tulsa Technology in Food Service Management. She was the assistant manager of Cedar Village Mobile Home Park in Haskell, Oklahoma and the Manager of The Dragonfly Caf�' and Gifts in Maurepas, Louisiana. Candi was a great cook, loved watching any kind of history and science programs, and was an avid music lover. She loved fishing and camping and could out fish most people. Candi is survived by her two daughters, Raena Jean Disney and Emily LeAnn Disney of St. Amant, LA; her parents, Jessie Eugene Phillips and Cynthia Jean Phillips of St. Amant, LA; her brother, James Phillips and wife Aura Lee Phillips of Bixby, Oklahoma; her sister, Christina Bohn of Glenpool, Oklahoma; and many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins. Cassandra is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Quinton "Dutch" Holland and Jackie Jean Holland of Haskell, Oklahoma; and her paternal grandparents, Jesse James Phillips and Lilly Margaret Phillips of West Tulsa, Oklahoma. Leave your memories of Candi and view her tribute online at www.mogro.co.