Carolyn Sue Ivy Carolyn Sue Ivy departed this life on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital, Tulsa, at the age of 84. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. Funeral service was 10 a.m., Tuesday, November 9, at South Grand Lake Christian Church Disciples of Christ, Vinita, with lunch to follow. Graveside service followed at 2:30 p.m. at Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs. Visitation was held at the funeral home Monday 12-8 p.m., and family greeted friends 5-7 p.m. The daughter of David Quay Hix and Ida Alice (Givens) Hix was born January 18, 1937, in Sand Springs. Carolyn grew up on the line across from Penny Park and graduated from Central High School in 1955. A couple blocks away from her childhood home, lived Billy Carlos Ivy. Everyone knew where the five pretty Hix girls lived, and Billy kept an eye on Carolyn. Billy and Carolyn were joined in marriage on February 18, 1955, at Glenwood Baptist Church. Carolyn stayed home and raised their boys: Tommy, Tony and Jimmy. Once they started junior high school, she went to work in the school cafeteria so she would be home when they were. Billy and Carolyn would later open Ivy's Floor Covering in Broken Arrow. In 1979, they bought a vacation home on Grand Lake; and at the age of 62, Carolyn was excited to make it their full-time home. They were members of South Grand Lake Christian Church Disciples of Christ. Billy and Carolyn enjoyed traveling all over the world together. Some of her most memorable trips were to London, Paris, Vienna, traveling behind the Iron Curtain, their Alaskan Cruise, as well as many other cruises. They also enjoyed trips to watch the Dallas Cowboys, and she was an avid OKC Thunder fan. Carolyn and Bill's love for each other was an inspiration for all. She loved Bill with all her heart, and always enjoyed a dance with him. Holidays were a favorite time for Carolyn. She loved decorating her home, and hosting family dinners and celebrations. She was a great cook and everyone looked forward to her delicious desserts. Carolyn kept up on all the latest celebrity gossip, and made sure she was at lunch with her sisters each Thursday. They were all extremely close. Anytime you saw Carolyn she was dressed fashionable. As a member of the Red Hat Society, she and the girls always had a terrific time together. Carolyn loved to have fun, she had a great sense of humor, and definitely had an ounce of stubbornness. She will be dearly missed. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Timmy; brother, Mike Hix; an infant sister, Mary; and sisters, Kathleen Card, Maxine DeGarmo, and Mavis Hall. Survivors include her loving husband of 66 years, Bill; sons, Tommy Ivy (Linda) of Broken Arrow, Tony Ivy (Gay), and Timmy's twin, Jimmy Ivy (Kim) of Tulsa; brother, David Hix (Nancie) of Owasso; sister, Doris Wheelus (Roger) of Sand Springs; grandchildren, Candace Brenner (Jason), Nathan Ivy (Natasha), Jesse Thomas (Jessica), Summer McClellan (Brad), and Cord Ivy (Stephanie); and great-grandchildren, Hudson Brenner, Fox Brenner, Ash Snyder, Zeke Thomas, Harper McClellan, Brooks McClellan, Turner McClellan, Kaylee Ivy, Peyton Wolf, Dylan Wolf, and Jaxon Wolf. Leave your memories of Carolyn and view her tribute online at www.mogro.co.