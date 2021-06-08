Carolyn Mann

 Skip to main content
Carolyn Sue Mann Carolyn Sue Mann, 66, longtime resident of Sand Springs, passed from this life on Monday, May 17, 2021. Carol was born January 9, 1955, to Bessie Lee and Aubrey Mann in Perry, OK. Carol was a proud retiree from Blue Cross and Blue Shield. She is survived by her sister, Sharon Myers and her husband Steve, niece Katy Innis and her husband Cody, and niece Liz McMasters and her husband Ryan. Carol requested no services. Final arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mogro.co

