Bruce LeMoyne Warren, age 88, formerly of Sand Springs, passed away December 28, 2022, at Trinity Woods (formerly Methodist Manor) in Tulsa. A graveside service will be held Saturday, 10 a.m., January 14, 2023, at Calvary Cemetery, 9101 S. Harvard Ave., Tulsa, OK. 74137. Arrangements have been entrusted to Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, Tulsa which is adjacent to the cemetery. In case of inclement weather, the graveside service will be moved to the funeral home. Bruce was preceded in passing by his wife of 63 years, Mona Lee (Leonard) Warren, parents James Calvin and Thelma Laureatte (Loy) Warren, his siblings Norma Gene Warren, Loy James Warren, Phyllis Mae Francis and, Mary Ellen Roney; stepmother Frieda Ruth Warren; and special aunt Florence Amy Warren. Bruce is survived by his and Mona's children Sandra Crisp (David), Mark Warren (Kathy) and Greg Warren (Susan); 7 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 6 step-greatgrandchildren; sister Lucy Reynnells; numerous nephews, nieces, and other family members. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Trinity Woods https://trinitywoodstulsa.com/giving/