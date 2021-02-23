Bonnie Bates Patterson

Bonnie Beatrice Bates Patterson Bonnie Beatrice Bates Patterson left her earthly body behind on February 17th, 2021 & began her new eternal life. Bonnie was born on January 16th 1935 in Stillwell, Oklahoma. Bonnie's favorite things could easily be summed up in 3 words: God, Family & Music. She was most happy when surrounded by family, talking about the Lord and making music. Her days were spent serving those she loved & honoring the Lord with her life through acts of service, song & prayer. Many would say that it was impossible to leave hungry if you stopped by her house. We were always amazed at her ability to whip up a quick meal on the fly since she often had "pop in" visitors. Her home was a place that you always felt welcome and safe. If you sought sincere prayer or advice then you knew her number by heart. She was fun-loving, humorous, goofy, feisty, trustworthy and for most of us our biggest fan. Bonnie was welcomed into heaven by her mother & father Ruby Virginia Dean and Benjamin Huey Patterson, her husband of 40 years, Paul Bates, along with 1 of her brothers & 4 sisters as well as her daughter-in-law and many more. She leaves behind a family armed with truth to include 3 children, Carlton Bates, Judy Watson & Terry Bates; by their sides stand her daughter-in-law, Jane Bates & son-n-law, Tom Watson. Her grandchildren may have been her greatest pride. There were 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 4 great, great grandchildren. She will also be missed by her brother & 2 of her sisters, extended family & friends. The Memorial Service will be planned for the Springtime of 2021. The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. Psalm 34:18