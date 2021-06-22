BILLY COOK

BILLY DEAN "PAPA" COOK Billy Dean "Papa" Cook went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Ascension St. John Hospital, Tulsa, at the age of 82. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 16, at West Tulsa Free Will Baptist Church with his nephew, Rev. Don Cook, Jr., and Rev. Russell Payne officiating. Billy will be laid to rest at Woodland Memorial Park with military honors by the U.S. Army. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Tuesday 12-8 p.m., and family will greet friends 6-7 p.m. The son of Albert Cook and Gladys Marie (Hood) Cook was born February 26, 1939, in Hitchita. Billy played basketball for Hitchita High School where he graduated in 1956. After his graduation, he continued his education at Northeastern State University. On August 15, 1958, Billy married the love of his life, Helen Marie Dixon. He served as a sharpshooter in the U.S. Army from 1962-68, and after his discharge went to work with the U.S. Postal Service, Gilcrease Station, as a mail carrier. He retired after 30 years of service, to care for his granddaughters, Brittany and Hailee. He and the girls enjoyed breakfast many mornings at Crescent Cafe, and Billy helped coach his son, Mike's, baseball team for many years. Billy was a dedicated Christian and taught Sunday School up until the pandemic. He was a longtime member of West Tulsa Free Will Baptist Church. He also enjoyed working puzzles in his spare time, painting and coloring. Billy was a wonderful, wise man, who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is preceded in death by his wife, Helen in 2016; sons: Michael Warren Cook and Robert Lee Cook; his parents; and siblings: Donald W. Cook, Sr., Bobbie Perryman, and Ronald Dale Cook. Survivors include his son, Scott Cook; grandchildren: Brittany Cook and Hailee Barnes; great-grandchildren: Ava Barnes and Ryker Simmons; daughter-in-law, Tausha Long (Darrell); nieces and nephews: Cathy Shipman (Mike), David Ashley (Debbie), Susan Fought (Don), Beverly Lusk, Donald Cook, Jr. (Debbie), Randy Perryman, Joel Perryman, Gary Cook (Shele), Terry Cook, Bryan Cook and Robin Hammack (Rod). Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Special Olympics of Oklahoma, 6835 S. Canton Ave., Tulsa, OK 74136. Leave your memories of Billy and view his tribute online at www.mogro.co.