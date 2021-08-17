BILL JOHNSON Bill Johnson is an ordinary name. But the Bill Johnson that Sand Springs knew was an extraordinary man. He departed this world for his Heavenly home on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. He was devoted to his Lord, his family, his friends, and was kind and gracious to everyone he met. He loved to make people smile, he loved watching westerns and football, and he loved to joke around. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He was born Billy Earl Johnson, on January 2, 1930 and was raised in Sand Springs with a group of close friends, known collectively as "The Cruds." Bill was the last remaining "Crud" and the group remained lifelong friends. Bill graduated from Charles Page High School in 1948, where he excelled on the football field; earning a scholarship to Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. After one year of college, he relocated to Wyoming where he met and married Betty Dole. Their marriage lasted 35 years, until she preceded him in death in 1985. Bill served three years in the United States Army, as a mechanical instructor at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. Bill and Betty came to faith in Christ and were both baptized at First Baptist Church in Fort Smith, Arkansas. They were longtime members of Broadway Baptist Church in Sand Springs. After being discharged from the Army, they moved back to the Northwest, for several years, before eventually settling down back in Sand Springs. He worked 30 years as a maintenance mechanic for Sheffield Steel Company, retiring in 1992. In retirement he continued to visit Montana on a regular basis, where two of his children eventually settled. Bill loved to hunt, fish, camp, and spend time with his family. He was blessed with incredible mechanical skills and could fix just about anything that was broken; often helping widows from his church. In 1989, Bill once again married, this time to a close friend named Sandy Pounder. What began as a close friendship blossomed into a deep love; and they were happily married until she preceded him in death in 2010. Survivors include the following. One son, Bill Johnson Jr. of Dillon, MT; two daughters, Jackie Selph (and husband Jack) of Sand Springs; and Jody Marks (and husband Gary) of Belgrade, MT. His grandchildren include: Erin Kastler (and husband Shane), Casey Selph (and wife Kayla), Robbie Selph (and wife Denisa), Billy Johnson III (and wife Jessica), Lyndsay Winchester (and husband Ian), Chad Marks (and wife Kayla), and Jared Marks. Bill also had nineteen great-grandchildren. Every morning you could find him reading his Bible at the kitchen table, and every night you could hear him praying aloud in his room before going to bed. Today, he has finally reached the destination that he spoke of for so many years. He would frequently say, with a smile on his face, "I've already got my ticket punched for Heaven, and it didn't cost me a dime! Jesus paid the price."