Betty Ann (Wiedemann) Smith, aka "Gram B." entered her heavenly home on Monday, November 28, 2022, at the age of 81. Betty, the daughter of Carl Warren Wiedemann and Mary Genevieve (Canfield) Wiedemann, was born on June 7, 1941, in Tulsa. She graduated from Edison High School, where she was a member of the Liberty Bells Pep Club. Betty continued her education at the University of Oklahoma and the University of Tulsa where she received a bachelor's degree and was a member and past president of the TU chapter of Tri Delta sorority. Betty began her career as a professional administrative assistant at North American Aviation, and then with an oil company in Oklahoma City. After spending several years as a counselor and financial advisor at the University of Tulsa, Betty returned to her administrative assistant career at the Sand Springs Children's Home to work with David Allen. Following retirement, Betty proudly considered herself, "a domestic engineer and professional volunteer." She remained active volunteering at the local school and volunteered with her husband, Howard, at Restore Hope distributing food. Betty was a strong, caring, compassionate, and loving Christian woman. Along with Howard, she was a longtime member of the Sand Springs United Methodist Church. Betty was active in the church choir, women's groups, and helped anywhere she was needed. In addition to her church activities, Betty was a member of the Sand Springs Mother's Club and Blue Star Mothers. Betty's pride and joy was her family, and she proudly attended every event for her children and grandchildren. This included soccer and basketball games for her grandsons, Charles and William, and Las Vegas Youth Symphony concerts for her granddaughter, Madison. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, Donald B. Smith. Survivors include the love of her life, Howard Norris Smith of Sand Springs; children, Kelly Don Smith and wife, Amy of Las Vegas, NV, and Jeannie Sue Carl and husband, Donald of Bixby; sister, Sue Wiedemann Koons and husband, John of Broken Arrow; grandchildren, Madison Renee Smith, Charles Lucas Carl and William Benjamin Carl; sister-in-law, Carolyn Sandusky of Edmond; nephew, Jeff Sandusky; and great-nephew, Keegan Sandusky of Edmond; and stepsister, Jan Elliott of Bryan, TX. A Celebration of Betty's Life will be 2 p.m., Saturday, April 1, at Sand Springs United Methodist Church with Pastor Stephen Cagle officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. Please visit www.mogro.co to view a special tribute to Betty and to share your memories of her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Sand Springs United Methodist Church, 319 N. Main Street, Sand Springs, OK 74063 to go towards the Pastor's Discretionary Fund or the choir. www.mogro.co