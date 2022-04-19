Beth Jean Atkinson

Beth Atkinson "Beth" Bethel Jean (Smith) Atkinson, 93 of Sand Springs passed away at her home on Sunday April 10, 2022. Arrangements are with Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. Beth was born on September 11, 1928 in Eufaula, OK to Rashie Curtis and Bethel (Ferguson) Smith. In 1945, the Smith family moved from Eufaula to Tulsa, where Beth graduated from Will Rogers High School in 1946. Beth married Barb Alexander Atkinson in August 1952 making their home in Tulsa, until moving to Sand Springs in 1977. While in Tulsa, she began her long career in real estate in 1965, then joined Ron Cain Realty in Sand Springs, where she retired in 2017. Beth enjoyed gardening and anything to do with The University of Tulsa sports. Survivors include her son, Barb Alan Atkinson; two daughters, Barbette Veit (Clinton), Jeanette Harris; six grandchildren, Mariah Judd, Nicole Sigmon, Danielle Veit, Christian Hollaway, Blair Hollaway and Ty Hollaway; 6 great grandchildren, Dominic Judd, Gabriella Judd, Stafford Sigmon, Adalyn Ray, Ivy Hollaway, Laythan Hollaway and other relatives. Beth was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Barb; daughter, Karen Hollaway; granddaughter, Dhani Atkinson and two brothers, Otto Smith and Curtis Smith. Funeral Services will be held on Friday April 22, 2022 in Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. www.mogro.co