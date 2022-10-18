Benny Goodman

Benny Lloyd Goodman, 75, formerly of Sand Springs passed away at home in Tulsa on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service has been asked to arrange for funeral services. Benny was born on February 2, 1947 to George and Estelle (Hopper) Goodman in Fairland, Oklahoma. He enlisted in the US Army on July 4, 1967 and served two tours in Vietnam as a helicopter mechanic. Benny was honorably discharged on March 21, 1970 receiving a Vietnam Combat Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, ARCOM and Good Conduct Medal. He married the love of his life, Mary "Susan" Pry in Tulsa on May 13, 1972. Benny earned his BA Degree and MA Degree in Education from Northeastern State University, Tahlequah, OK and taught in the Sand Springs School system for 37 years. Benny and Susan were members of the Osage Hills Christian Church. Susan preceded Benny in death on May 2, 2012. Benny enjoyed woodworking, western movies, fishing and loving his grandchildren. Survivors include his son, David A. (Amy) Goodman; daughter, Becky (Shawn) Dismuke; tahree brothers, Mike Goodman, Charlie (Phyllis) Goodman, Joe Goodman; five grandchildren, Conner Goodman, Ethan Dismuke, Carly Goodman, Ian Dismuke, and Caden Goodman. Funeral services will be held at Osage Hills Christian Church on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. with visitation an hour before the service.