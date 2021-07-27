Benny Driscoll

Benny Ray Driscoll Benny Ray Driscoll, age 77, passed away peacefully at his home in Tulsa on June 26, 2021 with his children by his side. Benny was preceded in death by his mother Jeanetta Driscoll and sisters Mary Combs and Connie Misner. He is survived by his son Brian Driscoll, daughter Cathy Jones and husband Brian, brother Ronnie Driscoll and wife Connie; six grandchildren: Matt, Chris, Mendi and Abbie Driscoll, and Emma and Evan Jones; five great grandchildren Isabelle and Allison Starr, Lillie Clampit, Ryatt and Rebel Driscoll, and several nieces and nephews. Benny enjoyed many careers throughout his lifetime. After graduating from Charles Page High School in 1961, he spent time working in the oilfield of the Texas Panhandle. Upon returning to Tulsa, Benny worked his way up at National Tank, advancing from a welder to an industrial radiographer, x-raying tanks. This led to multiple years in Huntsville, Alabama with McDonnell Douglas, where he x-rayed missiles for NASA. Seeking a new adventure, Benny made a bold move to Las Vegas where he was a successful poker player and also became a poker dealer at the famous Horseshoe Casino. Born and raised in Tulsa, Benny seemed to always find his way back home; upon retirement, he returned to Tulsa to be near his mother and siblings. Throughout his life, Benny loved nature and the outdoors. As a runner, he participated in numerous racing events over the decades. He also enjoyed having his own land, raising a few cows and chickens, and growing amazing fruit and vegetable gardens. Benny was an avid reader who enjoyed books about health and wellness, fitness, science, philosophy, and religion. He loved watching college football, especially his Oklahoma Sooners. A family memorial is planned to honor Benny at Woodland Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, July 24th at 10 a.m. Visit www.mogro.co to leave your condolences for the family.