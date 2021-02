Barbara Jean Lawson Wills It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Jean Lawson Wills announce her passing on January 24, 2021 at her home in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She died peacefully, surrounded by her family. Barbara was Born February 7, 1930 in Haskell, Oklahoma. She was the eldest daughter of Bill Lawson and Verna Stephens of Sand Springs, Oklahoma. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Sand Springs, OK.