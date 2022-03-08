Barbara Sue Henley

Barbara Sue (Weaver) Henley passed away at 10:23 pm on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at the age of 83. She was born in Porum, Oklahoma on February 1, 1939, to Felix Weaver, Jr. and Cleo (Didway) Weaver. She grew up in Porum and graduated from Porum High School in 1957. She graduated from Connors State College in 1959, and graduated from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah in 1961, with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Education, and again in 1968 for Elementary Education. In 1961, she married Gene Spradlin of Porum. This marriage resulted in two sons, Steve Spradlin and Clay Spradlin. She became a widow in 1980 after Gene's passing. Barbara had an 18 year teaching career at Porum Schools. She taught several different levels at Porum, but most notably as a second grade and third grade teacher. She married Mark Henley of Sand Springs, Oklahoma in 1981, and gained a stepson, Mark Henley IV. This resulted in her leaving her job at Porum Schools and moving to Sand Springs in 1984. She then began a new teaching career at Anderson Elementary School in Sand Springs in 1984 as a Kindergarten teacher. She loved this job, and touched the lives of many, before retiring in 1997. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Felix Weaver, Jr. and Cleo (Didway) Weaver; her sister, Bernice Simeroth; both sets of grandparents; her husband, Gene Spradlin; her husband, Mark Henley; and several aunts and uncles. She is survived by: Three sons: Steve Spradlin and wife, Alesia of Sand Springs, OK; Clay Spradlin and wife, Gina of Porum, OK; and Mark Henley and wife, Sheryl of Broken Arrow, OK. Four grandsons: Chris Jones and wife, Jeri, of Owasso, OK Mark Henley V of Tulsa, OK Justin Spradlin and wife, Amber, of Broken Arrow, OK Tyler Spradlin and wife, Jesse, of Tulsa, OK Two granddaughters: Morgan (Spradlin) Graves and husband, Andrew, of Sand Springs, OK Destiny Spradlin of Ninnekah, OK Her dearest friend, Johnnie Dean Three aunts: Jimmie (Weaver) Simpson, Clara (Weaver) Bower, and Marjorie (Weaver) Patton. One uncle: Warren Weaver Eight great grandchildren Many cousins Viewing will be held at Mallory Chapel in Porum from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, March 1 and from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday, March 2. A Funeral will be held Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 2:00 pm at the First Baptist Church of Porum, 512 Cherokee Street, Porum, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at Fields Cemetery under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory of Stigler. Pallbearers:Steve Spradlin ~ Clay Spradlin ~ Mark Henley ~ Chris Jones ~ Tyler Spradlin ~ Justin Spradlin. Honorary Pallbearers:Mark Henley V ~ Morgan Graves ~ Destiny Spradlin