Barbara Jean Noe, of Sand Springs, OK, passed away on April 17, 2023, surrounded by her family, at the age of 88. Barbara was born on August 18, 1934, to Alpha Blevins and Sherman Edison in Tulsa, OK. Barbara met her beloved husband, Derril while in high school. Derril and Barbara met through her best friend, Carol who worked at the local drive-in with Derril at the time. Derril and Barbara married in 1952, while she was still in high school. Barbara and Derril went on to have three daughters, Connie Rowlett, Karen Lindsey, and Cheryl Tillery. They were married for 63 beautiful years before Derril left this earth in 2016. Barbara was a devoted mother and grandmother. She always looked forward to visits from her grandkids and instilled in them to work hard, be respectful, and love each other always. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd "Derril" Noe; her daughter, Connie Rowlett; and her grandchild, Jennifer Hodge. She is survived by her two daughters, Karen Lindsey and Cheryl Tillery, along with her husband, James "Kent" Tillery Sr.; ten grandchildren, Tyson Lindsey, Beckie Iverson, Keena Kowis, Kiera Tillery, Sarah Opeka, Rachel Decker, Aaron Rowlett, Stephen Rowett, and James "Little Kent" Tillery Jr.; nineteen great-grandchildren; and two great great-grandchildren. Barbara will be forever remembered and cherished by each of them for the rest of their lives. Services will be held at Dillon Funeral Service at Legacy Chapel, Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery on April 27, 2023, at 2 p.m. Dillon Funeral Service