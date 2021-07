Anthony 'Wayne' Shipley Anthony 'Wayne' Shipley, 78. Daylight Donuts/Owner and United States Navy. Died on July 25, 2021. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting friends 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m; Funeral services Will be held Thursday, July 29, 2021, 2:00 p.m., Sand Springs 1st Assembly of God Church.