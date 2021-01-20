Annie Mae O'Field Annie Mae departed this earth on January 9, 2021 at home surrounded by her family. Annie lived a long and fulfilled life until her later years when she suffered from various illnesses and aging. Born on December 8, 1926 at home in Okmulgee County, she was the youngest of 6 children born to Guy and Fannie (Bruner) Whitecotton. Annie Mae graduated from Twin Hills School where she played basketball. She was the only child in her family that graduated from high school. For the last 43 years, she resided on her mother's original allotment land in Okmulgee County where she grew up. Prior to moving back to Okmulgee County, Annie Mae lived in Sand Springs, with her husband, Richard O'Field. This is where they raised their 4 children, Barbara, Jackie (Jack), Linda and Karen. She and Richard were married on July 7, 1948. They were married for 49 years at the time of his death in December 1997. Annie Mae was a housewife her entire married life. She did the normal duties of keeping house, cooking and caring for her children; and sewing clothes for the 3 daughters when they were younger. She always made sure her family had home cooked meals, a clean home, and had clean clothes to wear. Annie Mae loved to embroider kitchen towels and pillowcases. She also had a passion for making hand-made quilts, which she learned from her mother at an early age. She made numerous quilts for her family through the years until her health prohibited her to do so in 2018. As her family grew, she continued to make quilts mostly for grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was always modest about her quilting. In 2000 at the Muscogee (Creek) Annual Festival, she entered 3 quilts into the contest. One quilt was the "Creek Nation Seal" where she hand-quilted and embroidered the details. Annie won first place for one of the quilts that year called "Grandmother's Fan." Annie Mae attended church most of her life until sickness prevented her from attending in person. While growing up, she attended Concharty Indian Methodist Church. During her married years, she and her family attended Freewill Baptist churches in Sand Springs, West Tulsa Area, Sapulpa and Liberty Heights. Annie Mae always had her family in church whenever the doors were open. Annie Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Richard O'Field; and her parents, Guy Whitecotton and Fannie (Bruner) Whitecotton; her 5 siblings: brothers, Lee, Rider, and Johnnie Whitecotton; and her sisters, Gladys (Whitecotton) Baker, and Mary (Whitecotton) Summerfield; one son-in-law, Reverend Jimmy Layne; and several nieces and nephews. Surviving family include her 4 children: her daughter, Barbara O'Neal and husband, Shawn of Twin Hills Community; grandchildren, Richard Condit and wife, Darcie of Dibble, Sherri Brown and husband, Shannon of Mounds, Shawna O'Neal of Twin Hills Community, and Garrett O'Neal of Twin Hills Community; son, Jack O'Field and wife, Janie of Bartlesville; grandchildren, Brian O'Field and wife, Linsey of Durango, CO, Rodney Vernon and wife, Connie of Nixa MO, Jayna Williams and husband, Aaron of Tulsa; daughter, Linda Oberly and husband, Martin of Mustang; grandchildren, David C.E. Williams and wife, Sasha of Moore, Lydia McDonald of Noble, Evan Oberly and wife, Heather of Edmond, Andrea Oberly of Frisco, TX, and Robin Oberly of Orlando FL; daughter, Karen Layne of Wagoner; grandchildren, Joe Layne of Bartlesville and his sister, Kristen Layne of Oklahoma City; 15 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral ceremony was held 10:30 AM Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at the Bixby Free Will Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Haskell Cemetery. Viewing was from 9 AM to 8 PM Tuesday, January 12 at the Rivercrest Chapel in Bixby with the family receiving visitors from 5-7 PM. Masks must be worn by everyone in attendance. The funeral was livestreamed via Bixby Free Will Baptist Church's website www.bixbyfwb.church . The family would like to acknowledge Okmulgee Hospital and Grace Hospice for the diligent care of Annie Mae.