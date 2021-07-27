Allan Simpson

Allan Wade Simpson Allan Wade Simpson was born on December 25th, 1994 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to parents Amy Moore and Grooby Simpson. Allan was called home to be with Jesus at the age of 26, on July 16th, 2021. Allan is survived by wife, Mariah and daughter, Jentri Rose Simpson. Biological mother, Amy Moore, and adoptive father Larry Ray. Four sisters; Lyndsey Smith, Kayla Simpson, Sammy Torix, and Hailey Simpson. Allan is proceeded in death by his Father, Grooby Simpson and Mother, Kathy Ray. Grandparents, Lester Simpson, and Ima Jean Simpson. Allan was employed as a mechanic at Danny's Differentials. He was a jack of all trades. If you knew Allan, you knew he was always taking something apart, and had the ability to make something out of nothing. He loved spending time with his friends and family, riding his motorcycle, fishing, camping, and doing donuts or burnouts anywhere, at any time. He always said, "Raise Hell, Praise Dale". And boy, did he live up to that. But if you were to ask him, his pride and joy were his girls; Mariah and Jentri. He had the kindest heart and sweetest soul; he never had a mean bone in his body. Allan will be remembered by his crooked smile, his will to help anyone, and the love he had for his family. To know Allan was to love him.