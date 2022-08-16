Alice Mae Goad

Alice Mae (Blackwell) Goad 96 of Tulsa went to heaven at the home of her daughter, Louise on Wednesday August 10, 2022 with her family by her side. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service and are pending at this time. Alice was born April 2, 1926 in Wainwright, OK to John William and Ada Lacy (Downs) Blackwell, the oldest of 11 siblings. Before she got married she worked for the Oklahoma school of the blind in Muskogee. She married the love of her life, James Nealy Goad, on September 27, 1943 just before he shipped to the Pacific area. She worked various other places while James was overseas and after they were married. They settled in Tulsa upon his return and in 1951 bought a house where she has lived over 70 years. She had many things she enjoyed doing thru the years, quilting, sewing, camping and loved having her children, family and friends at her home. The girls would have friends over with their instruments and sing till early hours in the mornings. She volunteered in the churches she had attended, deacons wife, choir, secretary, Sunday school teacher different ages, especially the nursery where some said she spoiled them by using their names in the song. She would help family and friends if needed a place to stay till was able to get out on their own. Monday night was beans and fried potatoes with corn bread, never knew how many would be there. Alice is survived by her daughter, Louise Haney (Curtis); son, Charles Goad (Kathryn); brother, Richard Blackwell; sister, Sarah Blackwell; 7 grandchildren, Gregory Haney (Angi); Jeffery Haney (Denise); Stephen Goad (Harriet); Russell Goad (Erica); Michael Goad, Shellie Scranton. Eight great grandchildren, Aaron Haney (Christine); Zachary Haney, Tabitha Atwell, Kayden Goad, Emma Rose Goad, Cory Goad, Baileigh Goad, Samuel Scranton. Great-great-granddaughter Riley Goad. Other extended family nieces Kathy Hill, Lisa Shrider. Other family consisting of In-laws and Outlaws, nieces, nephews and friends. All have been a blessing. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, husband J.N.; daughter, Sharon Hill; grandsons, Chad Hill; Eli Combs; two sisters, Anita Shepherd; Mary Dufford; four brothers, Paul, Leon, Jimmy and Johnny Blackwell; two infant siblings and niece Denise Grogg. Visitation will be held Friday, August 19, from 12pm to 8 pm with family receiving friends from 5pm to 8 pm at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 20, at 10 am at Zion Community Church, Tulsa. Graveside services will be held at the Hitchita-Lackey Cemetery, Hitchita, OK at 2:00 pm. admin@mogro.co