In the dictionary, under classic children’s story, it surely says “See ‘Snow White.’” Could there be a more universally well-known fairy tale?

“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs of the Black Forest” — which the Sand Springs Community Theatre will put on later this month — is not your classic Snow White, though.

Adapted from the Grimm Brother's fairy tale by June Walker Rogers, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs of the Black Forest” has most of the same characters, albeit with different names; it is narrated by Time herself; and the show features talking animals and moving trees.

With a cast of nearly 30 plus crew, the Sand Springs Community Theatre production’s director, Troy Sartors, and his co-director and daughter, Merri Beth Purdin, would seemingly have their hands full.

“This is the largest cast I have directed, and even though many of them are young, they are doing amazingly well,” Sartors said.

Cast members are Time (Scout Conley), Snow White (Vivian Farr and Autry O’Dell), King Absent-Minded (Ryan Price), Queen Bella (Melissa Martinez, Amy Duncan and Sue Price), Prince Good Hearted (Owen Phillips), Dim Witty (Grace Duncan), Scully/Hoot Owl, (Mason Martinez), Mirror (Lui Fisher and Olivia O’Donnell), Bunny Rabbit (Delany Aldridge), Bonnie Rabbit (Elliot Duncan), Primrose Skunk (Isabella Henderson), Tillie Turtle (Jillian Hendrichs), Fox (Olivia Agee), Owl (Scout Hartman), Fawn (Riley O’Donnell), Curly (Mila Bennefield), Hickory (Mary Helen Weaver), Dickory (Brady Young), Dock (Ella Farr), Echo Echo (Rae Bivin), Weepy (Ellie Ross), Little Banjo (Addison DiNapoi) and the Black Forest Trees, Gavin Chapman, Riley O’Donnell, Olivia O’Donnell, Lui Fisher, Autry O’Dell and Vivian Farr.

The production is set for 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 23-25, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, in the former Central Ninth Grade Center Auditorium at Fourth Street and Garfield Avenue.

General admission tickets cost $12. Student and senior tickets cost $10.