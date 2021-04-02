Zoning code amendments could affect Sand Springs homeowners, business owners

The zoning code also was updated to reflect that driveways must be composed of asphalt or concrete, not simply a gravel composition with a binding material.

Bates said officials have been discussing this change for a while but that it’s really geared toward new construction, not existing driveways.

“Existing driveways will be allowed to remain as is and run with the property for the rest of time,” he said. “There is no sunset clause that requires citizens to bring existing driveways up to code.”

Another amendment directs that commercial vehicles must be parked on a “space or lot constructed of an all-weather material intended and reserved for the parking of an automobile.”

Bates said this change is simply about saying that commercial vehicles cannot be parked on the street or in yards.

If residents have too many vehicles for their driveways or parking areas, a private vehicle should be the one to be parked in the street.

The final zoning code change is in regard to accessory structures on a homeowner’s property.

Previously, the number of structures allowed was governed solely by a formula that took into consideration the square footage of the residence.