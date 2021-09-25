Young fan's loyalty to Sandites is unflagging

While other 4-year-olds might dream of being pilots, NFL players, or the president, Cooper White dreams of being on the Sandite flag crew.

Cooper can often be seen running around the playground with his own flag, imagining that he’s one of the Charles Page High School baseball players who storm onto the football field hoisting the four “CPHS” flags after touchdowns on Friday nights.

Now he no longer has to imagine it.

As the Sandites rolled to a 30-13 win over Ponca City Friday night on Homecoming, Cooper got to tote his own miniature flag across the turf while wearing an official crew-member T-shirt, presented to him by the baseball players before the game.

“He’s been coming to Sandite games since he was newborn, and he’s always been obsessed with the flag boys running onto the field,” said Cooper’s mother, Bailee White.

“We watch YouTube videos of old games just so he can watch the flags. This is a dream come true.”

The Sandite football players can rest easy knowing that their No. 1 fan will be back in the stands when they return home Oct. 8 to host the Booker T. Washington Hornets.