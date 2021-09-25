 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Young fan's loyalty to Sandites is unflagging
0 Comments

Young fan's loyalty to Sandites is unflagging

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
092921-ssl-flagcrew-p1

Cooper White, 4, of Sand Springs practices his flag run Friday before Charles Page High School's homecoming football game against the Ponca City Wildcats.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

While other 4-year-olds might dream of being pilots, NFL players, or the president, Cooper White dreams of being on the Sandite flag crew.

Cooper can often be seen running around the playground with his own flag, imagining that he’s one of the Charles Page High School baseball players who storm onto the football field hoisting the four “CPHS” flags after touchdowns on Friday nights.

Now he no longer has to imagine it.

As the Sandites rolled to a 30-13 win over Ponca City Friday night on Homecoming, Cooper got to tote his own miniature flag across the turf while wearing an official crew-member T-shirt, presented to him by the baseball players before the game.

“He’s been coming to Sandite games since he was newborn, and he’s always been obsessed with the flag boys running onto the field,” said Cooper’s mother, Bailee White.

“We watch YouTube videos of old games just so he can watch the flags. This is a dream come true.”

The Sandite football players can rest easy knowing that their No. 1 fan will be back in the stands when they return home Oct. 8 to host the Booker T. Washington Hornets.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News