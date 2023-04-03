Athletes the world over know the thrill of victory as well as the agony of defeat.

Even though Sand Springs Public Schools’ annual Battle of the Books doesn’t typically involve shot clocks or shin splints, the fourth- and fifth-grade competitors feel those same emotions.

And just like with world-class athletes, sometimes a few tears need to be shed before everything is all better again.

So it was on Thursday when Team Cocomelon from Pratt Elementary School and the Curious Pineapples from Angus Valley Elementary School sat at two long tables placed side by side in the middle of the Case Community Center gymnasium.

Many months of hard work — reading 10 books, some of 500 pages or more; memorizing too many characters to keep track of; spending lunch hours in the library catching up — and it had all come down to this.

The teams had emerged after a morning of preliminary rounds as the top two scorers among the 10 squads competing in the Battle of the Books, two each from the district’s five elementary schools.

The 10 students, five at each table, buzzers in hand, began plumbing the depths of their memories to come up with the answers to the questions posed by Pratt Library Media Specialist Lisa Cannon, who joined her counterparts at the other four elementary schools in putting on the annual competition, including having written 100 questions for each of the 10 books on which the students were being quizzed.

“Ruby Holler!” a student yelled out.

“Incorrect,” came Cannon’s reply.

A student at the next table buzzed in and said breathlessly, “The Lemonade War.”

“That is correct,” Cannon said, and Limestone Library Media Specialist Hadley Tolle made a quick mark on the white board where she was keeping track of the match’s progress.

The students’ eyes moved regularly between Cannon and the scoreboard, watching intently as the hash marks piled up. A team had to make it to 11 and be ahead by two points to win.

But one Curious Pineapples competitor seemed to be on a streak. Madelyn Paschal answered first one question correctly, then another and then another, breezing through Team Cocomelon’s quickly evaporating lead.

As the excitement rose, though, the students’ patience and skill with the electronic buzzers waned, and both teams saw points slip away as the other side sneaked in and snagged the question.

Team Cocomelon pulled ahead 10-9 and then sealed the victory with an easy pick on what turned out to be the final question.

Pratt’s girls, in matching black and gold T-shirts, shared high-fives and smiles and began lining up for pictures with the traveling trophy.

But for Madelyn, the disappointment was too much, and a few tears leaked out onto her red cheeks.

While the audience in the gymnasium applauded Team Cocomelon’s victory, hardly anyone present could have been cheering any harder for Madelyn’s broken heart.

As the Angus Valley fourth-grader got a comforting hug from her mother, Jennifer Paschal, Paschal’s own mother, Karen Wilder, noted that Madelyn “probably answered more of the questions than anybody.”

And even though her granddaughter’s big day was ending in disappointment, Wilder was enthusiastic about the Battle of the Books.

“I think it’s a good way for the kids to read,” she said. “I tend to skim a book, but these kids have to read the book and know what they’re reading in order to answer the questions, so I think it’s a great deal.”

She said Madelyn always has her nose in a book, even in the car on the way to school. She comes by it naturally, Paschal interjected, noting that she was the same way when she was young.

Madelyn “has always been a reader,” she said. “We kind of got stuck in graphic novels for a little bit, so this has really opened it up, and her genres have improved.”

She’s not worried that this setback will have a long-term impact on Madelyn’s devotion to reading.

“She really tried hard. She read all 10 books twice. She applied herself, and she’s proud of herself,” she said. “She’s a little disappointed right now, but she’s definitely proud of herself and what she did.”

In a valiant bid to improve Madelyn’s countenance, Angus Valley Library Media Specialist Laura McGehee noted that as a fourth-grader, Madelyn has one more year of eligibility in which to secure Battle of the Books fame.

“That’s the good news,” she said. “She’s got next year.”