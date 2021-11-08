'You start imagining everything you could lose': Woman not done fighting Transource project

The KAMO power line that already crosses their properties was built in the 1960s, Alsip said.

“Our grandparents agreed to that,” she said, “and they took a little check.”

But the electric companies “keep doing this, and they just eat up your property,” she said.

“They will ask for permission to survey property, but if you say no, the lawyers start bullying,” Alsip said.

“They only offer you a value they come up with for your land, and then your property is ruined for the rest of time.

“It just hits you in the gut as soon as you receive one of these letters,” she said. “It’s very frightening, and you start imagining everything you could lose.”

Alsip said a real-estate development they’ve been working on that is reaching the final stages could fall victim to the project.

“AEP is a behemoth public corporation,” she said. “And they’re using eminent domain to cross Oklahoma landowners’ properties to bring very inefficient energy."