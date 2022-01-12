'You shouldn’t take anything for granted': Family loses three to COVID in nine months

She acknowledges that the very pandemic that has stolen so much from her family makes it difficult to think about a career in health care.

“It does feel scary with the pandemic going on,” she said, “but there has to be somebody to help all these people.”

Ashley actually survived his first battle with COVID. He became infected in August 2020 and was pretty sick for a week or two.

“He was like, ‘That was the worst thing I ever went through,’” Raley said, adding that he got very serious about wearing masks and taking other precautions, saying, “Nobody should have to go through what I went through.”

The second time he became ill, he suddenly spiked a fever of 104. The hospital tried to admit him, but Ashley wouldn’t agree to that until he was able to ensure that his children would be cared for.

“He went back the next day, and he was there for about a month before he died,” Raley said.

She said she believes that her father would have gotten vaccinated against COVID if he had had the opportunity, and she added that the rest of the family has since done so.