Year in review: Top news stories in Sand Springs from 2020

Below is a list of some of the biggest stories around Sand Springs that happened in 2020:
Chamber banquet honors Sand Springs’ bestThe 2020 Sand Springs Chamber Banquet was held at the Tulsa Country Club Jan. 30.
The Citizen of the Year award went to Ellie Costola. She moved to Sand Springs in 1957 and knew she had come home. In her career, Costola worked for several businesses in the area, including: Vandever’s, Sartain and Fischbein CPA, Mock Bros. Saddlery, PSO Women’s Resource Center, and the Muscular Dystrophy Assoc.
Tamera Ornelas was named the A-Team Member of the Year. Cindy Kerr and Brenda O’Rourke were both named Volunteer of the Year. Church That Matters was named Non-Profit of the Year. HillSpring Associate Pastor Matt Barnett was named the Young Professional of the Year. Preston McCurtain, of Dillion Funeral Services, was named Business Person of the Year. BancFirst was named Business of the Year, and BancFirst’s Jerry Franklin accepted the award.
The Monte and Betty Box Lifetime Achievement Award, which was introduced last year and given to Monte and Betty that year, went to Joe Williams, of the Sand Springs Home.
Burdge wins Ward 3 re-election, againFormer mayor and current city council member, Mike Burdge, won re-election in the Sand Springs City Council Ward 3 election Feb. 11.
Burdge received 42 votes and his opponent, Justin Sean Tockey, received 32 votes. Burdge is a 1969 graduate of Charles Page High School, and he has coached track and cross country at the high school for years.
Cepak to leave chamber to take care of ailing familyKristen Cepak announced Jan. 30 she is resigning as the Sand Springs Chamber Director to move back to Texas and take care of her ailing parents.
When Cepak accepted the job as chamber director in 2015 she didn’t have a vision, but that quickly changed. Cepak launched a new website that gives members an opportunity to pay their dues online, and the Christmas parade was turned into a two-day Christmas Festival complete with larger-than-life Christmas ornaments, music, food, dancing, horse and carriage rides, and more.
She also started the Small Business Initiative that gives smaller locally-owned businesses a chance to be involved with the bigger businesses, and she helped start Small Business Saturdays. Cepak brought back Leadership Sand Springs, which are classes about the town, the community, fire, police, and town history. She started a hometown guide-type magazine and moved the offices into a new building.
Limestone’s Sanders named top teacherLimestone teacher Whitney Sanders was named the 2019-2020 Sand Springs Public Schools District Teacher of the Year on Feb. 26.
A life-long Sandite, Sanders, 31, is a pre-K teacher and graduated from Charles Page High School, and she attended Limestone as a young student, walking the same halls as her current students.
Sand Springs schools closed until April 6On March 16, the Oklahoma State Board of Education announces it has suspended schools until April 6 over concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Below is an excerpt from the letter Sand Springs Public Schools sent out to parents regarding the decision.
Dear Sandite Families,
Thank you for entrusting us with the education of your students. It is an incredible honor to serve the students in Sand Springs and we will always strive to provide a quality program with a high degree of integrity. As you are well aware, we are faced with an unprecedented situation in our community, state and nation. The COVID-19 crisis has elevated quickly and has created a situation where we must react in unison to minimize the impact. The State Board of Education has officially ordered the closure of all Oklahoma schools beginning March 17 and lasting until April 6. This includes extra-curricular activities. Therefore, Sand Springs Public Schools will be closed until April 6, 2020.
Our custodial staff will continue deep cleaning in our buildings during the extended closure. Our team is working on contingency plans regarding employees and students with additional guidance from the State Department of Education. The plan for continuation of instructional programming is being developed and will be communicated to families and students when finalized. Because this situation is fluid and changes continually, we want to ensure the best possible learning scenario for students. Our Child Nutrition Department is developing a plan to provide breakfast and lunch during the closure period. Please watch for more information later this week.
Sand Springs Schools to resume with ‘distance learning’ April 6Sand Springs Public Schools announced the closure of its site buildings in accordance with the March 25 decision by the State Board of Education met March 25 and decided to close all school buildings in the state.
“The big news is that schools will resume instruction as of April 6 with a distance learning model,” Sand Springs Superintendent of Schools, Sherry Durkee, said in a statement. “We understand there will be concerns, but we will work to the best of our ability to provide a quality program to our students.”
Local businesses closed due to COVID-19Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all non-essential businesses are closed in Sand Springs as of April 8. Sand Springs Mayor Jim Spoon’s “shelter in place” order extends to May 11, but the city council has the option to end the order before that date.
Only essential businesses are open to the public and that includes restaurants, however, the dining rooms are closed and some have started delivery or curbside pick-up.
Durkee named OASA Dist. 5 Superintendent of the YearSherry Durkee was recently named the 2020 OASA District 5 Superintendent of the Year on May 27 and was later recognized at the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration (CCOSA) Summer Leadership Conference Virtual Experience.
OASA has 20 Districts that consist of multiple counties. Eligible OASA members are nominated and selected by their peers in their OASA District. Durkee is completing her fourth year as Superintendent at Sand Springs Public Schools and she began her career at Sand Springs in 1993.
“It is a privilege to serve the students and community of Sand Springs and it is an honor to be recognized by colleagues in our region,” Durkee said. “The last few years have certainly brought some challenges to our education community, but we will always prevail, continue to advocate for our children, and provide the best education possible for them.”
Gray resigns as City ManagerSand Springs City Manager Elizabeth Gray announced during the May 18 city council meeting she had submitted her resignation, effective immediately, for family reasons. Gray resigned to help care for her aging mother.
She was hired as the Sand Springs city manager in 2014 and was the second-ever female city manager for the city. Gray made the announcement through email to city councilors.
Gray is originally from the Seminole area but her family moved around a lot due to her father’s military service.
Sand Springs chooses interim city managerThe City of Sand Springs recently announced that retired assistant city manager Daniel Bradley was chosen as the interim city manager, effective June 1. Bradley will serve during the city council’s search for a new city manager, which is expected to last several months.
Bradley retired as the assistant city manager in 2018 after more than thirty years of service, including chief of police. Bradley will help oversee daily operations of the city, working alongside staff during a busy time of construction and development for the community.
Bradley is temporarily replacing former city manager Elizabeth Gray.
Chicken lovers flock to Chick-fil-AIt is more sought-after than Willy Wonka’s Golden Ticket, but it’s just a small red and white gift card.
Chick-fil-A opened its newest store in Sand Springs June 4. The first 100 customers received a “free Chick-fil-A for a year” gift card which allows them 52 free chicken sandwich meals or one meal a week.
Chick-fil-A is located at 450 S. OK-97.
CPHS graduation looks back at floods, walkouts, pandemic“These seniors will have a story to tell their children and grandchildren,” Charles Page High School Principal Stan Trout said at graduation.
The seniors of 2020 have dealt with a lot during their high school careers. As sophomores, they dealt with a teacher walkout, and as juniors there was an epic flood in Sand Springs. As seniors, the class of 2020 had their senior year shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On June 27, CPHS held three ceremonies at Memorial Stadium due to social distancing rules.
Due to COVID-19, Sand Springs Schools decided to hold three different graduation ceremonies with around 50 seniors in each ceremony.
Smith hired as new chamber directorKyle Smith recently accepted the job as the new Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce director, taking over for Cepak.
Smith was previously a project director/one stop operator for Dynamic Workforce Solutions before accepting the chamber job. He is originally from Chicago, Illinois and moved to Tulsa from Detroit, Michigan around five years ago. Smith graduated from an HBCU (historically black colleges and universities) in Ohio named Wilberforce University.
SSPS opens school year in personWith empty halls since mid-March, Sand Springs Public Schools opened up its doors again on Aug. 24 with new regulations, mandates, and distance rules for the new year.
The COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools during Spring Break of the 2019-20 school year, and the school board and administrators started working on the new school year before graduation was held in May.
Mask mandates and social distancing have been big changes this year, but the high number of virtual students might have been the biggest challenge for counselors, scheduling, and class sizes. The number of virtual students was staggering compared to years previous. In 2019, Sand Springs had around 300 virtual students and that ballooned to over 1,000 due to the pandemic.
New Freshman Academy, STEM Center open for businessSand Spring Public schools unveiled the new Freshman Academy and STEM Center, and the building is now on the same campus as Charles Page High School.
The old Sand Springs Ninth Grade Center was located just down the street but is now a part of the high school campus, eliminating bus routes from the ninth grade center to the high school. On March 5, 2019, voters in the Sand Springs public school district approved school bond issues, exceeding $30 million.
Rep. Nollan retains spot in House District 66Sand Springs own Jadine Nollan will return to the Oklahoma State House for a sixth and final term.
The Republican incumbent defeated Democratic challenger, Greg Laird, Nov. 3 in the general election to retain her House District 66 seat. Nollan captured a comfortable 65% of the vote. She will fulfill the maximum 12 years, the most allowed by the state constitution.
Nollan was one of three Republican incumbents who retained their House seats in the Sand Springs and west Tulsa area races. Rep. Lonnie Sims defeated Michael Ross in HD 68 and Rep. Kyle Hilbert retained the HD 29 seat against challenger Rick Parris.
In other local races, Republican challenger Cody Rogers defeated incumbent Allison Ikley-Freeman in Oklahoma Senate District 37.
Chamber cancels Festival of Lights Christmas ParadeSand Springs announced Nov. 10, the 38th annual Festival of Lights Christmas Parade for 2020 has been cancelled due a rise in COVID-19 positive cases in the area.
The parade was set to take place Dec. 4 in downtown Sand Springs.
Known as one of the longest-running holiday parades in the state, Chamber President Kyle Smith said the decision to cancel the Festival of Lights Christmas Parade ultimately came down to safety.
Sand Springs unanimously passes face coverings ordinanceSand Springs City Council unanimously passed a citywide ordinance on Nov. 23 that required face coverings in public places during a special meeting held inside the Case Community Center.
The Council voted 6-0 in favor of Ordinance No. 1359 COVID-19 Pandemic Emergency Response Measure. The ordinance mandate went into effect as of Nov. 27, following publication.
The ordinance was in response to continually rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community. As of Monday, Sand Springs had a record-high 291 confirmed cases according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health data, a 385% increase since Oct. 29, the steepest incline in the immediate Tulsa metro area.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!