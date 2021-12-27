Wreaths presented as tribute to city's losses to crime, COVID and war

City leaders, elected officials and community members turned out Dec. 21 for Sand Springs’ inaugural wreath-laying ceremony and vigil at Charles Page Triangle Park.
The ceremony was to honor the city’s crime victims from the previous year, its losses to the COVID-19 pandemic, and its veterans for their service and sacrifice.
The noontime ceremony at Charles Page Triangle Park began with the posting of colors by the Sand Springs Police Department’s Honor Guard and a bagpipe presentation by Ruth Webb.
Jerry Dillon of Dillon Funeral Service sang “America the Beautiful.”
City Manager Mike Carter served as the emcee for the gathering.
“It’s impossible to understand what we have without recognizing what we’ve lost,” he told those in attendance.
District 2 County Commissioner Karen Keith said she was “grateful to be a part (of the service) as we remember” those lost to crime, illness and war, adding, “May God bless one and all in this holiday season.”
Police Chief John Mars spoke about the city’s losses to crime, specifically the seven residents who died in January in two domestic-violence episodes.
“We can only imagine what each victim meant to his or her loved ones,” Mars said.
The chief asked those in attendance also “to remember the police officers and the first responders who carry the memories and the sorrows of all tragic events.”
The crime victims wreath was then presented by Deputy Police Chief Todd Enzbrenner and Police Capt. Jay Barnett.
Fire Chief Justin Hall spoke about the residents lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For the last 22 months, we have all worked together using the best information we have to make the best decisions we can to protect each other,” he said. “Many disagreements have presented themselves, but one truth stands: We all agree that protecting and saving lives is everyone’s duty.
“With 109 of our neighbors having lost their lives to this terrible virus,” Hall said, “today we want to stop and remember and honor the men and women who lived their lives in our community and to acknowledge the loss that their passing leaves behind.”
The COVID-19 pandemic victims wreath was presented by Deputy Fire Chief Jeremy Wade and city Fire Marshal Mike Nobles.
Vietnam War and U.S. Air Force veteran Harlan S. Pinkerton Jr., who has been Sand Springs’ city prosecutor for 45 years, spoke to the crowd about honoring military service members, both those who came home from war and those who did not.
“A veteran is one who has given a blank check to the United States of America in an amount up to and including his or her life,” he said.
“For those of us who have worn the uniform, ceremonies such as this remind us of the things we fought for, those we’ve lost, the impact our efforts may have had on the people we meant to serve and the missions we meant to complete.
“We should not fault those who do not pay attention to what we do here today,” Pinkerton said. “A soldier once said it is not possible for them to relive experiences that they’ve never had nor reflect on the things that their eyes have never seen. As veterans, we cannot fault them for that.
“I challenge you to seek out and thank a veteran today. It will mean more to him or her than you can imagine, and it will help maintain America’s greatness.”
The veterans wreath was presented by Army veteran Ron Bunch and Air Force veteran Ralph Hornback, both of Sands Springs’ Billie A. Hall American Legion Post 17.
To close out the ceremony, Dillon led the assembly in performing “Amazing Grace” along with Webb’s bagpipes, and City Councilor Nancy Riley offered a community prayer.
The wreaths were transported at dusk to the Billie A. Hall memorial site at Woodland Memorial Park to be on public display through the end of the year.