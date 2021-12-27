Wreaths presented as tribute to city's losses to crime, COVID and war

“A veteran is one who has given a blank check to the United States of America in an amount up to and including his or her life,” he said.

“For those of us who have worn the uniform, ceremonies such as this remind us of the things we fought for, those we’ve lost, the impact our efforts may have had on the people we meant to serve and the missions we meant to complete.

“We should not fault those who do not pay attention to what we do here today,” Pinkerton said. “A soldier once said it is not possible for them to relive experiences that they’ve never had nor reflect on the things that their eyes have never seen. As veterans, we cannot fault them for that.

“I challenge you to seek out and thank a veteran today. It will mean more to him or her than you can imagine, and it will help maintain America’s greatness.”

The veterans wreath was presented by Army veteran Ron Bunch and Air Force veteran Ralph Hornback, both of Sands Springs’ Billie A. Hall American Legion Post 17.

To close out the ceremony, Dillon led the assembly in performing “Amazing Grace” along with Webb’s bagpipes, and City Councilor Nancy Riley offered a community prayer.