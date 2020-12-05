'Worst-case scenario' of COVID-19 spread unfolding as 'extreme severe' risk level added to Tulsa ZIP code map

COVID-19’s spread in Oklahoma is so relentless that the Tulsa Health Department has added “dark red” colors to its latest ZIP code map to denote varying levels of “extreme severe” risk.

Eleven ZIP codes in Friday’s update of the map are shown in the dark red spectrum for extreme severe risk, which is divided into three levels. There are 24 in red for severe risk; and seven in orange for high risk.

“I do think that the data we’re presenting speaks for itself,” said Bruce Dart, THD’s executive director. “I think what we’re seeing, if we were doing modeling back in June, this is probably what we were looking at as worst-case scenario back in June.

“Now we’re in the throes of reality here. I think we need to focus on reality and refocus on changing behaviors to stop the spread in the next few weeks.”

Two weeks ago, 35 of 42 ZIP codes were in the red level, though 17 would have qualified for the dark red had it existed at that point. THD didn’t update its map during Thanksgiving week.

ZIP code 74050 is in the third level of extreme severe risk, while 74103 and 74134 are in the second level.