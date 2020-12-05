'Worst-case scenario' of COVID-19 spread unfolding as 'extreme severe' risk level added to Tulsa ZIP code map

COVID-19’s spread in Oklahoma is so relentless that the Tulsa Health Department has added “dark red” colors to its latest ZIP code map to denote varying levels of “extreme severe” risk.
Eleven ZIP codes in Friday’s update of the map are shown in the dark red spectrum for extreme severe risk, which is divided into three levels. There are 24 in red for severe risk; and seven in orange for high risk.
“I do think that the data we’re presenting speaks for itself,” said Bruce Dart, THD’s executive director. “I think what we’re seeing, if we were doing modeling back in June, this is probably what we were looking at as worst-case scenario back in June.
“Now we’re in the throes of reality here. I think we need to focus on reality and refocus on changing behaviors to stop the spread in the next few weeks.”
Two weeks ago, 35 of 42 ZIP codes were in the red level, though 17 would have qualified for the dark red had it existed at that point. THD didn’t update its map during Thanksgiving week.
ZIP code 74050 is in the third level of extreme severe risk, while 74103 and 74134 are in the second level.
The health department’s guidance for red and deep red is to stay home if possible, with uncontrolled levels of COVID-19 that includes outbreaks that strain or exceed capacity to contact trace.
Red guidance suggests minimizing contact with others “wherever possible,” and dark red suggests residents should “take every possible action to minimize contact with anyone who does not reside in their household.”
Dart said the three additional dark red levels are a better way to depict how bad the disease’s prevalence is so people can glean a true picture of the situation. Some red ZIP codes previously were more than double the threshold to be red with no color to denote how much worse they were, he said.
“It’s spreading out of control, it truly is,” Dart said. “As a society, not just a community, but as a society we’ve got to get this under control. The more transmission, the more infections, the more serious illness, the more hospitalizations and unfortunately a greater number of deaths.”
The map rates are the 14-day moving averages of active cases per 1,000 people. The thresholds are based on Johns Hopkins metrics for understanding the reach and risk severity, according to THD.
Broken Arrow, Bixby and Jenks ZIP codes constitute the largest continuous swath of deep red, along with Tulsa ZIP codes 74146 and 74134. Owasso and Sand Springs also are deep red. Downtown Tulsa’s 74103 is deep red, too.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum pleaded for months for the metro’s suburbs to implement masking ordinances like the Tulsa City Council did in mid-July.
The first to do so was Jenks on Nov. 10, followed by Sapulpa the next week.
Sand Springs did so, too, on Nov. 23, the same night the Broken Arrow City Council rejected in a 4-1 vote a resolution that only would have “strongly recommended” masks in public.
The Owasso City Council unanimously approved a resolution Nov. 17 to encourage face mask in public but not mandate them.
The Tulsa World previously reported that each of Tulsa County’s suburbs, except for Jenks, had higher new confirmed case rates than Tulsa in October, according to THD data.
Dart said he doesn’t know where the disconnect is between practicing the three Ws (wear a mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands) and the actions of people.
“The bottom line is that if we all would follow the three Ws we as a county would reduce transmission and we would mitigate spread,” he said. “I don’t think implementing further restrictions is going to do that because this is an issue of human behavior.”
Extreme severe risk category explained
Extreme severe risk is divided into three levels — I, II and III.
ESR I’s rate is 0.50-0.63; ESR II is 0.64-0.85; and ESR III is 0.86-plus.
Of the 11 ZIP codes in dark red Friday, one (74050) is in ESR III and two (74103 and 74134) are in ESR II.
Video: Health department leader says COVID-19 fight goes beyond masks.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!