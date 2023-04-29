City Manager Mike Carter told city councilors at their monthly meeting on Monday that construction work has begun on the so-called road over the levee.

The new road will cross the Arkansas River levee at the south end of Case Community Park and exit onto Oklahoma 97 south of Dutch Bros.

It will enhance traffic flow into and out of the park during large events such as the Fourth of July fireworks and Boo at Case Park, but a side benefit is that it will provide a bypass to the highway.

The road, a 2017 general-obligation bond project, was held up for a time by the Army Corps of Engineers, but the project was awarded April 3, Carter said.

The work is expected to take 200 days to complete, so barring any complications, it should be open to traffic around Oct. 20.

“We’re excited to see that work begin and will look forward to a new path over the levee,” Carter said.

“It won’t be here for this Fourth of July, but the next one will be much easier to get in and out of the park.”