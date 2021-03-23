Work on Wekiwa Road project 'triathlon' nears midpoint

Tulsa County road crews are powering through their own triathlon, of sorts, as part of a road rehabilitation project that will play a major role in the Ironman triathlon scheduled for May 23 in and around Tulsa.
The Certified Piedmontese Ironman Tulsa event will begin with a 2.4-mile swim in Keystone Lake, followed by a 112-mile bicycle ride and a 26.2-mile marathon ending in downtown Tulsa.
But the bicycle race route is what some county road crews are focused on — specifically Wekiwa Road between Oklahoma 151 by Keystone Dam east to Oklahoma 97, where the race will head north.
The three-phase, $3.96 million Wekiwa Road project began in earnest in June of last year, said Devin Egan, communications manager for the county.
But District 2 County Commissioner Karen Keith “has been working on this for a long time.”
Keith said at a press conference in June to kick off the project that Wekiwa Road “is one of our county’s most challenged roads. It has taken years to cobble together funds from different buckets to get this project moving,” she said.
And the project’s importance has less to do with elite athletes than with everyday Oklahomans.
“This is a scenic road and an important emergency relief road if something happens on (U.S.) 412 and traffic has to be diverted,” Keith said then.
Egan said last week that each of the three phases of the project has different funding mechanisms.
The first phase, which was completed recently, was the rehabilitation of Wekiwa Road between 129th and 161st west avenues. That $2.48 million piece is a Transportation Alternatives Program, or TAP, project funded by state and federal monies combined with Vision Tulsa bond funds, Egan said.
The work included guardrails, shoulders, and the widening of Wekiwa Road from 18 feet to 24 feet to accommodate bike lanes, she said. New “Share the Road” signs and striping will help make motorists aware of bicycle traffic, as well.
The second phase of the project, overlaying the stretch of Wekiwa Road between 161st and 177th west avenues, is scheduled to start in May, Egan said. That piece of the project will cost $180,000 and be paid for out of the county road maintenance fund, she said.
The third and final phase is the rehabilitation and widening of Wekiwa Road from 177th West Avenue to the Keystone Dam.
That three-mile stretch will cost $1.3 million, and work could start as early as this summer or fall — whenever the money comes through, Egan said. The county is awaiting federal approval of the Federal Lands Access Program, or FLAP, funds, she said.
Egan said crews will need six to nine months to complete the work once the funding is in place.
The project will include widening the road by 3 feet on each side, lengthening several culverts, widening structures to accommodate the wider roadway, and overlaying the entire width.
But even if the money were in hand now, the work couldn’t be completed before the Ironman event in late May.
“We will probably do something on that section — they call it a ‘skin patch’ — before Ironman” that would make the road nicer for the cyclists, Egan said.
In the meantime, crews began work last week on a drainage improvement project that will allow them to get out ahead of the third-phase work, Egan said.
The drainage improvements are being done between 193rd and 177th west avenues and should take about three months to complete, she said.
Egan said it’s just a bonus that triathletes will benefit from the effort.
“It’s a well-used road that hasn’t been updated in a really long time,” she said. “It didn’t have bike lanes or pedestrian access” to the nearby Keystone Dam and Keystone Lake.
“It’s been in need of help for a while, and it’s just taken a while to get all the funding lined up and in place because it’s such a big stretch of road,” Egan said.
“It will be much, much safer for bicyclists, for sure,” she added. “And the people that use that road and live around there will be very appreciative when it’s done.”