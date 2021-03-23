Work on Wekiwa Road project 'triathlon' nears midpoint

The project will include widening the road by 3 feet on each side, lengthening several culverts, widening structures to accommodate the wider roadway, and overlaying the entire width.

But even if the money were in hand now, the work couldn’t be completed before the Ironman event in late May.

“We will probably do something on that section — they call it a ‘skin patch’ — before Ironman” that would make the road nicer for the cyclists, Egan said.

In the meantime, crews began work last week on a drainage improvement project that will allow them to get out ahead of the third-phase work, Egan said.

The drainage improvements are being done between 193rd and 177th west avenues and should take about three months to complete, she said.

Egan said it’s just a bonus that triathletes will benefit from the effort.

“It’s a well-used road that hasn’t been updated in a really long time,” she said. “It didn’t have bike lanes or pedestrian access” to the nearby Keystone Dam and Keystone Lake.

“It’s been in need of help for a while, and it’s just taken a while to get all the funding lined up and in place because it’s such a big stretch of road,” Egan said.