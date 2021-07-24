Women's Chamber, Sertoma Club team up to host murder — er, murder mystery dinner

It’s not really a Mardi Gras parade if it doesn’t end in a murder, right?

At least, that seems to be the idea behind “Masked for Murder,” a murder mystery dinner that is a joint production of the Sand Springs Sertoma Club and the Women’s Chamber of Commerce.

The murder — er, mystery — will take place Saturday, Aug. 21, at Case Community Center, 1050 W. Wekiwa Road. The doors open at 5 p.m., and the dinner and mystery will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Advance tickets for the 14th annual production cost $45 per person and include a catered Rib Crib dinner, prizes and a silent auction, as well as the interactive mystery, in which guests will help solve the homicide by interrogating suspects, studying evidence and examining a detailed crime scene.

Tickets can be purchased from Sertoma Club or Women’s Chamber of Commerce members or by calling Women’s Chamber member Mary Eubanks at 918-231-3297 or Sertoma Club member Jane Phillips at 918-245-2022. The deadline to get tickets is Aug. 16.

For general information, email event coordinator Sue Price at price202@cox.net.

The event will follow current CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19 precautions, which can be found online at cdc.gov.