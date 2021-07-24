Women's Chamber, Sertoma Club team up to host murder — er, murder mystery dinner

It’s not really a Mardi Gras parade if it doesn’t end in a murder, right?
At least, that seems to be the idea behind “Masked for Murder,” a murder mystery dinner that is a joint production of the Sand Springs Sertoma Club and the Women’s Chamber of Commerce.
The murder — er, mystery — will take place Saturday, Aug. 21, at Case Community Center, 1050 W. Wekiwa Road. The doors open at 5 p.m., and the dinner and mystery will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Advance tickets for the 14th annual production cost $45 per person and include a catered Rib Crib dinner, prizes and a silent auction, as well as the interactive mystery, in which guests will help solve the homicide by interrogating suspects, studying evidence and examining a detailed crime scene.
Tickets can be purchased from Sertoma Club or Women’s Chamber of Commerce members or by calling Women’s Chamber member Mary Eubanks at 918-231-3297 or Sertoma Club member Jane Phillips at 918-245-2022. The deadline to get tickets is Aug. 16.
For general information, email event coordinator Sue Price at price202@cox.net.
The event will follow current CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19 precautions, which can be found online at cdc.gov.
Guests should plan to dress in their best Mardi Gras eclectic attire, because trophies will be awarded for the best costumes.
Of course, one person — the Tromperie Royale, a local celebrity who rides on the float during the Mardi Gras parade — will be sporting a body bag.
The actors involved in the production have no idea as to the identity of the killer, who will be revealed at the end of the night.
Will it be Clyde “Cool Crawdaddy” Crawford (Brian Patten), a jazz musician and Krewe member; Lana Lando (Patty Dixon), the clerk of Gallo Parish; "Silent Sam" Simmons (Troy Sartors), a street mime and Krewe member; or Marigold Flowers (Jenny Burke), a Mardi Gras float designer?
Or maybe the guilty party is Pierre Baguette (Brad Scott), a pastry chef and restaurateur; Murgatroyd “Murky” Waters (Justin Tockey), a riverboat captain and Krewe member; Misty Mournung (Brittany Scott), who owns Hotel Toulouse; or “Momma” Margot (Debbie Nobles), a voodoo queen.
Police Detectives Marty Grass (Ryan Price) and Ashley Wednesday (Sue Price) will lead the investigation.
The murder mystery event is a fundraiser for the two Sand Springs groups.
The Women’s Chamber of Commerce works to advance literacy through local charitable and community programs.
Its members have supported tutoring students as well as adults in reading, raised funds for Sand Springs Public Schools, and provided funding and books for the Little Red Library boxes placed around town.
The primary focus of the nonprofit Sertoma Club is communication — helping people with speech, hearing and language disabilities.
The local club’s fundraisers contribute to the SHOP (Sertoma Handicap Opportunity Program), the calibration of Sand Springs Public Schools’ audiometer, and a Charles Page High School scholarship.