With the cutting of a ribbon, a promise is fulfilled: New Sand Springs Veterans Center is open for business

Mayor James Spoon was just one of a number of dignitaries present Saturday for a ribbon-cutting at the new Sand Springs Veterans Center, but perhaps few others saw the occasion as he did, as both a great beginning and a fitting conclusion.

Honoring veterans had long been on the minds of city leaders. The plan called for a park and memorial center in the style of a Vietnam War firebase, called Firebase Hope Park.

But funding wasn’t materializing, and then the COVID-19 pandemic stalled any remaining forward movement.

Leasing the former Senior Citizens Center to the newly formed nonprofit Veterans Alliance Corps of Sand Springs “is a great use of this property,” the mayor said.

But perhaps more importantly, he added, “this is fulfilling a promise to the veterans we made. This fulfills that promise, and I think it’s going to work out really good.”

Spoon told the gathered crowd, “There are no people more excited about this than the City Council of Sand Springs. We are so proud to have this here.”

And then he told them, “This facility is here for you.”

That had to have been as welcome as a John Philip Sousa march to the ears of veterans in the crowd, including Ruth Williams, who served in the Army in Germany in the late 1960s and the mid-1970s.

“I think it’s wonderful that they’ve been able to do this,” she said. “I just think it’s fantastic. Finally Sand Springs is doing something for the veterans. I think it’s great.”

Williams — who attended the ribbon-cutting with Dottie Saylor, who served in the Army for a short time after growing up as an “Army brat” — said she is involved with the Elks Lodge and, through that group, contributed to the new Veterans Center.

But her support won’t end there.

“We’re just getting started supporting the veterans here locally,” she said.

Williams said the new center’s “kitchen is going to be great because it’ll be able to help some people, plus they’ll be able to make some money that way to help the center.”

Dianne Dinkel looked around the center’s large main room full of people and envisioned a similar sense of community.

Dinkel is a co-founder of the Witkop Foundation, one of four organizations that make up the Veterans Alliance Corps — the others are the American Legion Billie A. Hall Post 17, the post’s Auxiliary Unit and Vets That Matter.

The Witkop Foundation was begun in Sand Springs in November 2017 with a mission to honor the sacrifices made by veterans, military families and first responders, primarily through outdoor events such as hiking, golf tournaments, hunting expeditions and the like, all supported by the small organization’s fundraising efforts.

But for Dinkel, the new Veterans Center is about “seeing the people that have come in here and have connected immediately.”

“They could be active military today connecting with a veteran who’s been out of the military for 40 years, and they just have that camaraderie,” she said. “And it has been so inspiring to me to watch that, to be a part of it, and to feel like I can help make some things happen.

“So this building is a central gathering spot. It’s going to happen every day now. This is the hub now.”

Don Pitts, CEO of the Veterans Alliance Corps, served as the emcee for the ribbon-cutting at the new center at 205 N. McKinley Ave., and he recognized a host of dignitaries, including Mayor Spoon and City Councilors Brian Jackson and Matt Barnett as well as former Vice Mayor Patty Dixon; Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amanda Wion; and a number of current and past state officers of the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary.

But also on hand were Joshua Sharum, the Tulsa County field representative for U.S. Sen. James Lankford, and Adam Jones, representing U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern’s office, who told the crowd that more than 50,000 veterans live in Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District.

He called that “a clear mandate that we have a responsibility to serve those who have so profoundly served us.”

Jones presented a commendation from Hern thanking the Veterans Alliance Corps and the community of Sand Springs for “carrying on this mandate to serve our veterans in every way possible.”