With COVID numbers falling, city eyes Herbal Affair

Police Chief Mike Carter doesn’t know why Sand Springs’ COVID-19 numbers are dramatically falling — he’s just happy to be the bearer of some good news for a change.
Carter, who will formally assume the role of city manager on March 8, told the City Council on Monday evening that there were 80 current active cases in the city. That’s a remarkable decline from the 384 active cases reported on Jan. 18, he said.
Carter has been the city’s point person for pandemic information, and it has often been a thankless job.
For example, he told the council at its Jan. 25 meeting about the city’s alarming increase in the number of COVID-related deaths.
From January through October last year, the city recorded seven COVID-related deaths, he said then. But from Nov. 1 through Jan. 25 — a span of less than three months — 26 Sand Springs residents had died from the coronavirus, Carter said.
Since that January meeting, however, the city has recorded only five deaths, he said this week.
“I wish I could tell you why it’s happening,” Carter said Monday night at the council’s February meeting, “but that seems to be happening all over the country.”
Carter’s advice to the council with regard to its mask mandate — in place since November — and other safety measures?
“My recommendation to you is that we don’t get too excited yet,” he said.
“I think we ought to continue the course of what we’re doing for the next 30 days, see where we’re at, and then after 30 days, I think we’re going to come back to you with a recommendation that we lift the mandate.”
Carter said he could envision another type of ordinance that “moderates” between the two extremes of doing nothing and the current mask ordinance and would be something that would support businesses that want to continue some degree of precautions.
“Our main goal right now — we’re taking baby steps — is that we do Herbal Affair,” he said.
Carter said some vendors for the downtown festival have expressed a desire for attendees to wear masks because a lot of the vendors — as well as attendees — are older people who are at greater risk of developing serious illness if they contract COVID-19.
He said any modified ordinance could be written so as to accommodate that request.
Herbal Affair, scheduled for April 17, began in 1989 and has grown to attract more than 25,000 people annually. It is the largest such event in the state, with an array of booths offering herbs, perennials, native and heirloom plants, arts and crafts, herbal products, gardening supplies and decor, and more, with live entertainment and food, as well.
Carter said his recommendation is to wait 30 days to “make sure that this is not an artificial fall” in COVID numbers.
He said he sees 100 active cases as something of a threshold for whether an event such as Herbal Affair could proceed. More than that, and he likely doesn’t support holding it; fewer cases than that, and it could go forward.
It’s imperative, though, that Herbal Affair doesn’t become a superspreader event, he said.
In the meantime, Carter advises residents to continue taking the customary precautions — wearing masks, washing hands or using hand sanitizer, and maintaining social distance — and to sign up for and get the vaccine as soon as they are able.
“What we do in the interim is going to determine whether we get to do the things that we want to do,” he said.