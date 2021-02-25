With COVID numbers falling, city eyes Herbal Affair

“My recommendation to you is that we don’t get too excited yet,” he said.

“I think we ought to continue the course of what we’re doing for the next 30 days, see where we’re at, and then after 30 days, I think we’re going to come back to you with a recommendation that we lift the mandate.”

Carter said he could envision another type of ordinance that “moderates” between the two extremes of doing nothing and the current mask ordinance and would be something that would support businesses that want to continue some degree of precautions.

“Our main goal right now — we’re taking baby steps — is that we do Herbal Affair,” he said.

Carter said some vendors for the downtown festival have expressed a desire for attendees to wear masks because a lot of the vendors — as well as attendees — are older people who are at greater risk of developing serious illness if they contract COVID-19.

He said any modified ordinance could be written so as to accommodate that request.