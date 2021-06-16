With an evictions moratorium ending soon, Oklahoma officials look at possible reforms

“With the end of the CDC eviction moratorium in sight,” Dilks said, “efforts to ensure access to legal representation for those facing the threat of eviction are more important now than ever.”

Landlords argue that the moratoriums have essentially forced them to rent properties for free. Technically, tenants will still owe the full amount of unpaid rents when the moratorium expires, but it may prove impossible to actually collect overdue balances, landlords say.

“Our members want to be involved in the conversations about how we can work together to prevent evictions,” said Keri Cooper, the executive director of the Tulsa Apartment Association. “Evictions are costly for everyone involved, but it is the only tool available for a rental housing provider to regain their property when the resident is not paying their rent.”

A right to counsel won’t change the ultimate outcome for tenants who aren’t paying rents, but it could prolong the legal process, hurting property owners financially while tenants sink deeper and deeper into debt, landlords say.

“We feel strongly that a right to counsel program is a broad-brush approach that ultimately will not have the impact that those advocating for it believe it will,” Cooper said.