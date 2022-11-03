Winners of Sand Springs First Presbyterian's pumpkin-carving contest announced

More than 60 carved pumpkins were on display Sunday and Monday outside the First Presbyterian Church, 222 N. Adams Road, as part of its Jack-o’-Lantern Lane display.

The drive-by or walk-through display began with about 50 pumpkins in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic limited so many in-person activities, including most Halloween-related fun.

In a contest judged by — transparency, here — Sand Springs Leader reporter Sharon Bishop-Baldwin, prizes were awarded to the top three pumpkins carved by artists younger than 18.

The winners were:

First place, a cat reaching for a star, by Nate Bolte and Rori Childers, Charles Page High School National Honor Society.

Second place, a bat, by Aidan Lewis, Order of the Arrow, Boy Scouts of America.

Third place, a jack-o’-lantern eating a smaller pumpkin, by Lucy Buckner, Charles Page High School National Honor Society.

Honorable mention, a jack-o’-lantern hit in the eye with a baseball, by Rhen Rutledge, Charles Page High School National Honor Society.

The winners received gift cards.

Pumpkins were carved this year by Charles Page High School National Honor Society members; members of local Scout Troop 314 and Cub Scout Pack 14; and members of First Presbyterian Church.

The church is the charter organization for Troop 314 and Pack 14.

The pumpkins were donated by Reasor’s and Cox Cash Savers grocery stores.