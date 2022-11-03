 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winners of Sand Springs First Presbyterian's pumpkin-carving contest announced

More than 60 carved pumpkins were on display Sunday and Monday outside the First Presbyterian Church, 222 N. Adams Road, as part of its Jack-o’-Lantern Lane display.

The drive-by or walk-through display began with about 50 pumpkins in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic limited so many in-person activities, including most Halloween-related fun.

In a contest judged by — transparency, here — Sand Springs Leader reporter Sharon Bishop-Baldwin, prizes were awarded to the top three pumpkins carved by artists younger than 18.

The winners were:

First place, a cat reaching for a star, by Nate Bolte and Rori Childers, Charles Page High School National Honor Society.

Second place, a bat, by Aidan Lewis, Order of the Arrow, Boy Scouts of America.

Third place, a jack-o’-lantern eating a smaller pumpkin, by Lucy Buckner, Charles Page High School National Honor Society.

Honorable mention, a jack-o’-lantern hit in the eye with a baseball, by Rhen Rutledge, Charles Page High School National Honor Society.

The winners received gift cards.

Pumpkins were carved this year by Charles Page High School National Honor Society members; members of local Scout Troop 314 and Cub Scout Pack 14; and members of First Presbyterian Church.

The church is the charter organization for Troop 314 and Pack 14.

The pumpkins were donated by Reasor’s and Cox Cash Savers grocery stores.

news@sandspringsleader.com

