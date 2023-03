Second-graders in Jill Stanfill’s class at Angus Valley Elementary School enjoy a special visitor of the feline kind — the Cat in the Hat. Retired Angus kindergarten teacher Dawn Fisher donned the fur suit Feb. 27 to kick off Read Across America Week at the school. Across the district, state and country, students learned about and paid tribute to Dr. Seuss, aka Theodor Seuss Geisel, the beloved children’s author of more than 60 whimsical volumes.