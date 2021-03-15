 Skip to main content
Wekiwa Road work underway between 177th and 193rd west avenues

Tulsa County engineering crews are working on drainage improvements to Wekiwa Road between 177th and 193rd west avenues.

Planned improvements include drainage structure widening, culvert repairs, headwall repairs and headwall installation. The project is expected to take approximately three months, officials said.

Motorists should expect intermittent lane closures, and temporary road closures might be possible as the project moves forward.

Drivers are asked to drive slowly when work crews are present and to follow all instructional signs.

Follow the Tulsa County Engineering Facebook page for updates to the project at bit.ly/TulsaCoEngineering.

