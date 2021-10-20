Weekend to feature Boo (and moo) at Case Community Park

Anyone who can’t find a reason to be at Case Community Park this coming weekend isn’t trying very hard.

The Local Church Network will return Sunday with the annual Boo at Case Park from 3 to 5 p.m.

The event, which has been held for about five years, was a drive-through gathering last year because of the pandemic.

But the tiny ghosts, goblins and ghouls will be on foot by the hundreds this year as they maraud around the park in their costumes seeking loot (candy) from the 30 or more vendors, booths and trunk-or-treats expected to participate.

Matt Barnett, the associate pastor at HillSpring Church, said this year’s event will see the return of the popular costume contest for all ages and a pet costume contest, as well.

For information about vendor booths, contact Barnett at matt.barnett@hillspring.tv.

If sugar-starved children aren’t scary enough, start the weekend in the park a couple of days earlier, when the new horror film “A Quiet Place Part II” will be shown on the outdoor screen at 10 p.m. Friday.

Prefer moo to boo? Check out the Steak Your Claim cookoff beginning at 6 p.m. Friday and the Oklahoma Steak Championship Cookoff all day Saturday, featuring live music from the Bo Phillips Band in concert from 1 to 4 p.m.